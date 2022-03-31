Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars — meet the contestants

Gordon Ramsay meets The Apprentice for his new series Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars, as the award-winning chef searches for the next big talent in the food and drink industry.

The show will see Gordon Ramsay set a series of challenges to 12 budding entrepreneurs as they compete to win a £150,000 investment.

"I've spent the last two decades investing in talent. This is about finding some of the most exciting emerging food and drink businesses,” Gordon told What To Watch, “On the back of the devastating two years with the pandemic, Future Food Stars will give someone the chance to develop business ideas that have the potential to explode.”

With 12 contestants fighting to win Gordon’s investment, let’s meet the contenders hoping to impress the fiery Michelin-starred chef with their business ideas…

Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars contestants

Amit

Amit is 38 and from Worcestershire. (Image credit: BBC)

Chef and restaurateur Amit is 38 and from Worcestershire. He has created bottled Indian sauces from family recipes.

Asher

Asher is a 28 year old from Rhondda Valley. (Image credit: BBC)

Asher is a 28-year-old PR graduate from Rhondda Valley who runs a jam, chutney and marmalade business with unusual and unique flavors.

Bola

Bola is from Hertfordshire. (Image credit: BBC)

Health coach Bola, who is 46 and from Hertfordshire, has developed some tasty low-calorie apple-cider vinegar seltzers.

Jamie

Jamie is from Macclesfield. (Image credit: BBC)

The 36-year-old ex-Navy chef from Macclesfield has a mussel bar and is creating more mussel-based products, including popcorn mussels, mussel burgers and a mussel stout.

Jen

Jen is from Castleford. (Image credit: BBC)

Cocktail-lover Jen from Castleford has a range of delicious low-sugar bottled drinks. The 35 year old is looking to expand her business by selling her cocktails by the keg in bars.

Leah

Leah is from London. (Image credit: BBC)

Leah is 38 and from London. She produces homemade free-from bakes for those with dietary restrictions.

Matthew

Matthew is from London. (Image credit: BBC)

The businessman, who is 33 and also from London, has established a zero-waste restaurant.

Michelle

Michelle is from Perthshire. (Image credit: BBC)

Michelle, 45 and from Perthshire, sells Scottish steamed puds known as clootie dumplings and is currently experimenting with different flavours.

Steph

Steph is from Manchester. (Image credit: BBC)

Steph is 30 years old and from Manchester. She was inspired to create her Japanese-inspired soft drinks business while stationed in Japan as a Navy lieutenant.

Valentina

Valentina comes from London. (Image credit: BBC)

The 37 year old entrepreneur from London is launching affordable vegan cake mixes and a café.

Victoria

Victoria is from London. (Image credit: BBC)

Victoria is a 28 year old business graduate from London, who has developed plantain and vegan snacks inspired by her mum’s plantain crisps.

Vincenzo

Vincenzo is from London. (Image credit: BBC)

27-year-old Vincenzo from London, has set up his own sustainable artisan smoked salmon brand after spending years in the industry.

Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars begins on BBC One on Thursday, March 31 at 9pm and will also be available on BBC iPlayer. A US version is in the works.