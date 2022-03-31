Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars — meet the contestants
By Grace Morris published
Let's meet Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars all hoping to win his big money investment.
Gordon Ramsay meets The Apprentice for his new series Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars, as the award-winning chef searches for the next big talent in the food and drink industry.
The show will see Gordon Ramsay set a series of challenges to 12 budding entrepreneurs as they compete to win a £150,000 investment.
"I've spent the last two decades investing in talent. This is about finding some of the most exciting emerging food and drink businesses,” Gordon told What To Watch, “On the back of the devastating two years with the pandemic, Future Food Stars will give someone the chance to develop business ideas that have the potential to explode.”
With 12 contestants fighting to win Gordon’s investment, let’s meet the contenders hoping to impress the fiery Michelin-starred chef with their business ideas…
Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars contestants
Amit
Chef and restaurateur Amit is 38 and from Worcestershire. He has created bottled Indian sauces from family recipes.
Asher
Asher is a 28-year-old PR graduate from Rhondda Valley who runs a jam, chutney and marmalade business with unusual and unique flavors.
Bola
Health coach Bola, who is 46 and from Hertfordshire, has developed some tasty low-calorie apple-cider vinegar seltzers.
Jamie
The 36-year-old ex-Navy chef from Macclesfield has a mussel bar and is creating more mussel-based products, including popcorn mussels, mussel burgers and a mussel stout.
Jen
Cocktail-lover Jen from Castleford has a range of delicious low-sugar bottled drinks. The 35 year old is looking to expand her business by selling her cocktails by the keg in bars.
Leah
Leah is 38 and from London. She produces homemade free-from bakes for those with dietary restrictions.
Matthew
The businessman, who is 33 and also from London, has established a zero-waste restaurant.
Michelle
Michelle, 45 and from Perthshire, sells Scottish steamed puds known as clootie dumplings and is currently experimenting with different flavours.
Steph
Steph is 30 years old and from Manchester. She was inspired to create her Japanese-inspired soft drinks business while stationed in Japan as a Navy lieutenant.
Valentina
The 37 year old entrepreneur from London is launching affordable vegan cake mixes and a café.
Victoria
Victoria is a 28 year old business graduate from London, who has developed plantain and vegan snacks inspired by her mum’s plantain crisps.
Vincenzo
27-year-old Vincenzo from London, has set up his own sustainable artisan smoked salmon brand after spending years in the industry.
Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars begins on BBC One on Thursday, March 31 at 9pm and will also be available on BBC iPlayer. A US version is in the works.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
