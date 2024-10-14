Grantchester's Robson Green to star in major new TV drama with Jason Watkins

Robson Green will star alongside Jason Watkins and Sunetra Sarker in a big new thriller for Channel 5.

Robson is best known for playing cop Geordie Keating in ITV's long-running series Grantchester, but it appears he's on the wrong side of the law in Catch You Later.

Teasing the series, which promises to be one of Channel 5's best dramas, the makers say: "The cat and mouse thriller tells the story of Huw Miller (Jason Watkins), a police detective still haunted by the one case that he failed to solve — a stalker who taunted his town, mercilessly toying with his victims before eventually killing them. As Huw attempts to settle into retirement, the case is never far from his mind — and when new neighbor, Patrick Harbottle (Robson Green) moves in and utters the chilling phrase 'catch you later' — the sign off the stalker used to taunt Huw during the investigation — Huw is determined he's finally got his man.

"What follows is a high-stakes game of psychological chess between the two neighbors as Huw's world begins to crumble around him. Unable to bear the guilt of the stalker taking another victim under his nose, Huw risks everything to unearth the truth. But has he set his sights on the right man, or is his obsession pushing him ever closer to the brink?"

Jason Watkins in his ITV drama McDonald and Dodds (Image credit: ITV)

Robson says: "I am so stoked to be working alongside Jason Watkins again on the new Channel 5 drama, Catch You Later. Jason is such a talented actor with a remarkable ability to bring depth and nuance to his characters. The psychological thriller aspect of the story promises to be a gripping ride, and I can't wait to dive into the cat-and-mouse dynamics that Tom Grieve has crafted. It's going to be an unforgettable journey!"



Jason Watkins added: "Really excited to do another Channel 5 thriller, after the success of Coma. This is a different prospect but has all the ingredients for another thrilling ride. So excited to work with Robson — and Sunetra. Another complex and fascinating script: so looking forward to beginning filming!"

Shooting on Catch You Later is beginning next month, with the four-part show expected to hit our screens in 2025. You can watch Robson in Grantchester and Jason in McDonald and Dodds via ITVX.