Happy Pride! P-Valley season 1 is streaming for free

Once again, TV viewers are getting a gift from a network/streaming service as P-Valley season 1 is now available to stream for free, following in the footsteps of a similar move by Starz when BMF season 1 streamed for free a few months ago.

P-Valley season 1 episodes becoming available to wider masses comes just in time for the kickoff of Pride Month. All eight episodes of the provocative and thrilling drama are available to watch right now on YouTube via the Starz channel .

For those not as familiar with the series, it follows the adventures of the employees of The Pynk, a strip club down in the Delta of Mississippi. Led by their fearless and bold leader, non-binary Uncle Clifford Sayles (Nico Annan), the dancers at his club know how to entertain the customers, as well as balance their work life with their personal lives and ambitions. With all the dynamics at play among the intriguing characters, there's plenty of drama that unfolds.

So far in the show's short tenure on the air, the series has left quite the impression on critics and fans alike. As of publication, season 1 was labeled "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% rating. The Washington Post stated, "P-Valley achieves that rarest of balancing acts: It is a thoughtful immersion into an overlooked culture and community... The show excels at both tawdry entertainment and meaningful moments of character study."

Additionally, the series has received a number of nominations from the NAACP, GLAAD and other award platforms

Now if you're already a fan of the show, you may be asking a big question beyond season 1 episodes. With seasons 1 and 2 already down in the books, when will P-Valley season 3 premiere?

While we don’t have a concrete answer to that question, we do know filming got started for season 3 in May according to The Hollywood Reporter . Production for the upcoming season was delayed due to the writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood. So it's possible the new season will arrive in late 2024 or early 2025.

So now would be a great time to catch up with anything you've missed over the course of the series on the Starz app. While P-Valley season 1 is again streaming now on YouTube, if you want to watch season 2 episodes, you'll need a Starz subscription. With a Starz subscription, you'll also have the chance to watch shows like BMF season 3, Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 and Power Book II: Ghost season 4, which debuts on June 7.