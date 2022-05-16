Harry Styles to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story

Global singing sensation Harry Styles will be swapping the stage for the sofa as he is the next superstar to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story and settle the nation’s children to sleep.

Donning his pyjamas instead of his usual luxury attire, Harry will be reading In Every House, on Every Street written by Jess Hitchman and illustrated by Lili la Baleine, which is a touching tale celebrating homes and the different families that live in them.

Introducing the story, Harry says: "Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter."

This isn’t the singer’s first time in helping the nation drift off to sleep, as he has also gently narrated soothing words of encouragement on the Calm app to help listeners go to sleep.

Many household names have read a CBeebies Bedtime Story over the years, including Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge, Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page and most recently, EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis.

📢 Harry Styles. #CBeebiesBedtimeStories, 23 May at 6.50pm then @bbciplayer.@HSHQ @Harry_Styles More info ➡️ https://t.co/BJVNTcvExj pic.twitter.com/7qBoZK1vP9May 16, 2022 See more

Rose joined the show for a special episode, where she was the first celebrity to sign a story in British Sign Language (BSL).

The Strictly Come Dancing champion joined the popular programme for Deaf Awareness Week, where she told the story of a young bear and his dad on their journey into the discovery and management of deafness.

Oscar-winning Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon was also another major star to take to the CBeebies Bedtime Stories seat to relax the nation’s children to sleep.

As well as being busy being a chart-topping musician, Harry is also preparing for the release of two highly-anticipated films, Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman.

Harry Styles’ CBeebies Bedtime Story will air on Monday, May 23 at 6.50pm BBC One. It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6.50pm on the CBeebies channel and is also available on BBC iPlayer.