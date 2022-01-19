Heartbroken 'Holby City' fans beg bosses not to kill off Jac Naylor

Fans are worried Jac is going to be killed off in the coming weeks.

Holby City fans are worried that show bosses are planning to kill off Jac Naylor as the BBC drama comes to an end in the coming weeks.

Fans are already heartbroken over the fact the much-loved medical drama has been axed by the BBC after 23 years on air, and after last night's episode, they are now convinced that iconic character Jac could meet her demise in the final episodes of the show.

Viewers already know that Jac has been diagnosed with a brain tumour, but this week's episode (Tuesday, Jan. 18) saw Eli Ebrahimi deliver the devastating news that the tumour isn't responding to treatment and that Jac's condition is now terminal.

Eli broke the devastating news to Jac that her brain tumour is terminal. (Image credit: BBC)

Jac reacted to the news the only way she knows how, by refusing to be beaten and taking on the challenge of a lifetime as she vows to find a surgical solution that will bring her time and hope.

However, even when Jac found a procedure that she believed could work, Eli was adamant that along with the fact the surgery had never been performed in the UK, it was also far too dangerous to even contemplate.

Jac vowed to find a surgical solution for her tumour. (Image credit: BBC)

While Jac is keeping her prognosis to herself for now, colleague Nicky McKendrick (Belinda Owusu) overheard the news and was devastated that Jac, who she looks up to as a mentor, is running out of time.

Nicky struggled to accept the news and the new mum, who is already under huge pressure herself, suffered a panic attack as she tried to get her head around what was happening.

Determined that this isn't the end of Jac, Nicky promised to help find a way to help her friend. And it seems she is echoing how fans are also feeling, with many taking to social media to share their heartbreak over Jac's prognosis.

Jac broke down at the end of the episode, and fans are worried she might be killed off in coming weeks. (Image credit: BBC)

Viewers begged bosses not to kill Jac off, with some predicting that Jac's demise could take centre stage in the show's final episodes that are set to air in March...

#HolbyCity Oh god, looks like they are going to kill Jac off as Holby ends.January 18, 2022 See more

Surely they can't kill off Jac Naylor #HolbyJanuary 18, 2022 See more

holby you cannot kill jac i know rosie was filming on the last day alive and well but you are actually making me wonder nowJanuary 18, 2022 See more

Jac has broken my heart tonight 😭💔#holbyJanuary 18, 2022 See more

omg this cant be happening to Jac she is HOLBY..SAVEJACATALLCOSTS @BBCHolbyCityJanuary 18, 2022 See more

Holby City spoilers for next week have hinted that Jac will open up to Fletch as he continues to think about leaving for a new job at St James's. Will their heart-to-heart help?

Also, struggling Nicky heartbreakingly hands baby Juliet over to Amelia in a moment of desperation - but will she live to regret her decision?

The next episode of Holby City airs on BBC1, Tuesday, Jan. 25 2022 at 7.50pm and will be available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.