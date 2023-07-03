Here's why Stars on Mars is not new tonight, July 3

You'll have to wait another week to see what the celebronauts are up to on "Mars" as Fox's Stars on Mars reality show is now airing a new episode on Monday, July 3. Instead, the network is airing a rerun of Stars on Mars, episode 3 "Fire in the Hole," which aired on Monday, June 19.

As for why Stars on Mars is not airing a new episode this week, it seems to be a general strategy for almost all of Fox's weekday primetime lineup to deal with the Fourth of July holiday in the US.

In addition to Stars on Mars, no other show on Fox Monday through Thursday is airing a new episode the week of July 3-6. On Monday, neither Stars on Mars nor Crime Scene Kitchen are new.

Then on Tuesday, Fox is airing repeats of its musical game shows Beat Shazam and Don't Forget the Lyrics; no fireworks on the network, but find out where to watch Fourth of July fireworks right here. Wednesday night's primetime offerings of Masterchef season 13 and Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars are episodes that aired previously this season. Lastly, on Thursday Fox is airing an episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 1 and another Stars on Mars rerun.

The only night this week Fox is airing new programming in primetime is on Friday, when a new episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is shown.

Back to Stars on Mars, we are four episodes into the new reality show. There are seven Stars on Mars cast members remaining after four deemed not "mission critical" were sent packing. Among the cast members still around are Lance Armstrong, Marshawn Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Porsha Williams Guobadia and more.

Stars on Mars returns with new episodes on Monday, July 10, at 8 pm ET/PT. The latest episode is titled "Resupply Mission." Here is the official synopsis:

"Incoming message from Mission Control: four new celebronauts are about to land on Mars, but their supply craft has gone off course and crashed in the Martian desert. To make matters worse, it’s split in half, causing two nuclear canisters to break free. If the seven remaining crewmates don’t act quickly, the radiation will destroy their much-needed supplies and spread to the habitat, putting the mission in grave danger."

Are we actually getting four new celebronauts joining the show? You'll have to watch to find out when Stars on Mars returns on July 10.

You can stream previous Stars on Mars episodes on Hulu.