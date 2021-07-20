'Hollyoaks' teases HUGE drama in an intense new summer trailer!

Hollyoaks will see huge twists and turns this summer.

With the return of a familiar face, and a trailer full of shock confessions, scandals, and revenge, fans are in for a summer brimming with action as Hollyoaks teases what’s to come this summer.

Zara Morgan returns!

Zara Morgan makes a surprise return to Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The trailer shows an exclusive glimpse into Zara Morgan’s (Kelly Condron) return, after she first stepped into the Hollyoaks village 22 years ago. Following the death of their mother Sue, she turns up on her brother, Luke Morgan's (Gary Lucy) doorstep and is shocked and hurt to have only heard about the funeral through social media.

Mercedes shock cheating confession

How will Sylver react to Mercedes' bombshell? (Image credit: Channel 4)

Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe)’s marriage may soon be destroyed as her one-night stand with Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is revealed. After Mercedes’s great attempts to hide the secret, Romeo’s mum, Donna Marie (Lucy-Jo Hudson) blackmails her with evidence. In a shocking series of events, and in a desperate bid to hide the truth, Mercedes goes to war with Donna Marie, but as she loses the battle, she decides to tell her seventh husband Sylver (David Tag) her secret. How will he react?

Does Summer Ranger kill Sienna Blake?

Summer's revenge plan will come to a shocking climax. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Conniving Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements), wreaks revengeful havoc by holding Liberty (Jessamy Stoddart) hostage, framing Brody (Adam Woodward) for murder, kidnapping her lover, Sienna (Anna Passey), and planning to escape the village. But will this dangerous act end with a deadly gunshot?

Grace is heartbroken as Felix kisses Martine

Will Grace find out about Felix kissing Martine? (Image credit: Channel 4)

Heartbreak is in store this summer for Felix’s girlfriend, Grace (Tamara Wall) as Martine (Kelle Bryan) and Felix (Richard Blackwood) grow closer and share an intimate moment trying on wigs as Martine continues her cancer treatment. Will Grace discover what’s happened between them?

Brooke Hathaway is non-binary

Brooke is supported by their friends and family this summer. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Brooke (Tylan Grant) receives a tonne of love and support from their friends this summer as they realise in the run-up to their prom night that they are non-binary.

Shaq's biological mother is revealed

The truth is finally out as Misbah makes a shock confession. (Image credit: Channel 4)

After arriving in the village earlier this year, Shaq (Omar Malik) has made a big impression. In the trailer, it reveals that Sami (Rishi Nair)’s girlfriend, Verity (Eva O’Hara) is attracted to him. However, the biggest mystery surrounding who his real parents are has been solved as Misbah (Harvey Virdi) is his biological mother...but will Misbah tell him?

Warren Fox's erratic behaviour intensifies

Warren is a troubled man this summer. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Under the control of dodgy businessman Fergus (Robert Beck), Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas)’s behaviour continues to get out of control as he seeks revenge on Felix Westwood by intimidating the Deveraux family. He decides to do this by breaking into Price Slice and damaging someone during the process…

John Paul spirals out of control as he attacks Ste Hay

Ste finds himself on the receiving end of John Paul's anger this summer. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Struggling with the loss of his abusive fiancé, George, after being murdered by Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace), an emotionally tortured John Paul (James Sutton) suddenly attacks his ex-husband Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).

A summer-long game begins

Romeo is in charge of scoring in a summer-long game. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Married couple Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) organise a summer-long game for the other village residents of all ages to play, where they get their ‘target’ to read out ‘bang bang you’re dead.’ Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is also recruited to keep track of the game score by using social media.

It doesn’t stop there, as Maxine (Nikki Sanderson) wakes up in bed with her mum’s boyfriend, Fergus! What's happened there? And real-life couple Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas Speed reunite once again as Cleo and Joel share a kiss.

You can watch the trailer in full right here...

Hollyoaks airs weeknights at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7pm on E4.