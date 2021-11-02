'Home and Away' Penny McNamee and Ditch Davey on ‘emotional’ wedding scenes

It’s hard not to feel sentimental as *sob* one of Home and Away’s best-loved couples Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey) end their time in Summer Bay with a romantic wedding ceremony.

After Tori’s application for a job in a London hospital was accepted, they were unexpectedly left with just a week to go before flying to the UK!

There are a few ups and downs as Tori scrambles to get a ceremony arranged, most notably her brother Justin Morgan’s initial shock refusal to walk her down the aisle.

Justin Morgan and Leah Patterson are emotional on Tori and Christian's big day! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Their first attempt to get hitched was called off following a brief falling out between the now happy couple and fans have been desperate to see them get wed.

Penny McNamee and Ditch Davey have promised that the fast-track wedding ceremony at the Morgan’s house won’t leave anyone feeling short-changed.

Penny revealed: “It was the perfect day! The Morgan family garden looked so beautiful, the sun was shining and there were lots of laughs.

“There was a beautiful floral arch under which Tori and Christian exchanged their vows and the carpet was pretty special too.”

Tori and Christian's friends make their day special. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Are Tori and Christian’s friends and family on board with the surprise wedding?

Ditch: “With the news of the job offer the wedding does have to happen in record time. Mostly, the residents of the Bay are in support of Christian and Tori. But unfortunately, Justin is finding it hard to jump on board this fast-moving train. This comes out of love for his sister, but with a gentle nudge he might come around.”

Penny: “When Justin rejects her request to walk her down the aisle, it leaves Tori absolutely blindsided. After all the excitement about getting the job and then the wedding, she is so disappointed to hear that her brother doesn’t want to do this for her. The Morgan siblings have always been so close, so Tori really hopes after she gives Justin a bit of time to wrap his head around her big news, he will eventually come around and be there for her on her special day.”



Tori Morgan throws her wedding bouquet in 'Home and Away'. (Image credit: Channel 5)

How do the couple feel when they see each other on their big day?

Ditch: “To see Tori walk down the aisle is a mix of excitement and relief that they finally got there! But mainly, Christian lives in the moment and this was no different. He is completely in awe and savouring this beautiful moment.”

Penny: “Pure bliss. She can’t believe she has finally found her person. In the moment, she knows she has made the right decision. She feels at ease and so incredibly happy.”

Tori, Ditch and Tori’s daughter Grace leave for London straight after the ceremony. What do you hope the future holds for them?

Penny: “I hope all three of them find happiness, love and a sense of stability in London. A place where they can build a new life together and watch Grace grow up.”

Ditch: “I hope they live their best lives… And Grace has a cute English accent!”

Christian Green and Tori Morgan's relationship has been very romantic! (Image credit: Channel 5)

What’s it been like to work with each other over the past year on set?

Penny: “It has been a laugh a minute... And very loud!”

Ditch: “Penny has been great to work with! Right from the start we managed to find a sweet spot for the characters to be able to tell this story, so it’s been a real joy!”

What will be the biggest thing you take away from your time on set?

Penny: “Playing a role in such an iconic TV show has absolutely been a dream come true. I’m so thrilled by the fans' response to Tori and how much they loved her and supported her over the years.”

Ditch: “It’s the relationships that always stay with you. Shooting any show day in day out is exhausting, but it’s the people that you do it with that become very special. The Home and Away cast and crew are a very special, talented group of people. I’m very honoured to be a part of this great show.”

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1:15 pm on Channel 5 and at the NEW time of 6:00 pm on 5Star followed by a 'first look' episode at 6:30 pm.