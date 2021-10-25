'Home and Away' spoilers: Tori Morgan gets SURPRISE news!

Tori Morgan gets an update about the job in London on Home and Away.

Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) is not feeling too confident about getting that hospital job she has applied for in London on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Her video interview with the panel was almost a disaster after the medic got in a muddle about the time difference between Australia and the UK.



Plus the fact that Leah Patterson's (Ada Nicodemou) naughty nephew Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) was yelling in the background about being the victim of a carjacking.



So the circumstances were definitely not ideal!



However, Tori's fiance Christian Green (Ditch Davey) is feeling super-confident and is already looking for a home for them in London.



The wait is over when Tori discovers she has been successful.



But she's thrown when she discovers the new job will start in just two weeks time!



Argh!



Will Tori accept the terms and conditions?

Justin and Theo clash at the garage on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) has agreed to get off his lazy backside and accept a job working as a mechanic at Summer Bay Auto with Justin Morgan (James Stewart).



Garage boss Justin already knows Theo is as crafty as they come.



So it's no surprise when Theo arrives late for his first shift at the garage and then continues to push Justin's boundaries throughout the working day.



But will Theo stop and listen when Justin reminds him that they both need to make this working relationship work for the sake of Theo's worried aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou)?

Will Ari get caught with the "dirty" money on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) is taking some desperate measures to make sure he and girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) aren't caught with the "dirty" money from the armed robbery.



But while Ari is waiting to make a dodgy exchange, headlights appear in his rear vision mirror.



SOMEONE has followed him and knows what he is planning to do!



But WHO?

Nikau gets an unexpected job offer on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) are slowly getting back on track after all the previous tears and heartbreak between them.



The pair get together to discuss the future and their career moves.



But just as Nikau is wondering what to do, after giving-up on is modelling career, an unexpected job offer comes his way!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR