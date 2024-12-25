Like a rolling stone, the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown is now playing, allowing moviegoers to see Timothée Chalamet’s mesmerizing performance as the iconic musician for themselves. But where and how can you watch A Complete Unknown right now? Let us help you with that.

One of the last 2024 new movies to be released, A Complete Unknown has been building a buzz thanks to some strong reviews (including WTW’s official A Complete Unknown review), particularly for the performances, which in addition to Chalamet include strong turns from Edward Norton, Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro.

You can see what all the buzz is about yourself. Check out below for all the details you need to watch A Complete Unknown.

How to watch a Complete Unknown in movie theaters

A Complete Unknown is now playing exclusively in US movie theaters; it premieres in UK cinemas on January 17.

In order to find when and where A Complete Unknown is playing near you, the movie’s official website and Fandango are great resources. Both will show you all of the movie theaters in your area where the movie is playing, as well as available showtimes. You can also purchase your A Complete Unknown tickets directly through the platforms.

Another option is great if you are a frequenter at a particular movie theater: movie theater subscription and membership programs. In addition to allowing you to see what movies are playing at your favorite theater and when, these programs (offered by various US and UK movie theater chains), offer perks including free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, and deals on concessions.

Is A Complete Unknown streaming?

A Complete Unknown is not available to stream or watch at-home at this time.

There are no details on A Complete Unknown’s at-home viewing plans, though we would guess that it will become available to rent or buy through digital on-demand platforms before it makes its way to a specific streaming service.

We can make an educated guess at A Complete Unknown’s eventual streaming home, however. As a Searchlight Pictures movie, the most likely streaming platform where it would be rolled out first is Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. To be clear, that’s not confirmed at this time.

We’ll update this page as more info on A Complete Unknown’s streaming plans are announced.

For a limited time, you can stream the Bob Dylan documentary Don't Look Back on the Criterion Channel for free.

What else to know about A Complete Unknown

Directed and co-written by James Mangold (Jay Cocks also has a writing credit on the movie), here is the official synopsis for A Complete Unknown:

“New York, 1961. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. He forges intimate relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking and controversial performance that reverberates worldwide.”

The cast features Chalamet as Bob Dylan, Norton as Pete Seeger, Barbaro as Joan Baez, Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman. Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Norbet Leo Butz as Alan Lomax and Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie

In addition to our positive review for the movie, A Complete Unknown is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes.

Get a sneak peek at the movie with the trailer for A Complete Unknown right here: