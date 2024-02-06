How to watch Abbott Elementary season 3 online or on TV

After what feels like forever, Abbott Elementary season 3 is finally here, with the beloved workplace sitcom hitting screens on Wednesday, February 7, at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC after a strike-induced delay.

Quick links US: ABC (live TV streaming) | Hulu

UK: Not streaming yet, Disney Plus for past seasons

AU: Not streaming yet, Disney Plus for past seasons

Abbott Elementary follows the beleaguered teachers of the under-funded Philadelphia public school of Willard R. Abbott Elementary. Though it has its challenges, young teacher Janine Teagues has taken it upon herself to turn the place around... despite the apathy of many of her peers.

After its 2021 debut, Abbott Elementary has already won plenty of awards, including Golden Globes, Primetime Emmys and Television Critics Association Awards. Its second season in particular is beloved, but could season 3 top that?

Whether you're returning after loving the first two seasons, or have heard the buzz and want to check out the show's entire run, here's how to watch Abbott Elementary.

How to watch Abbott Elementary season 3 in the US

To watch Abbott Elementary season 3 on TV, you need to have access to the ABC broadcast station, where the first two episodes air on Wednesday, February 7, at 9 pm ET/PT. Subsequent episodes will air in that time slot weekly until Wednesday, April 10.

If you don't have a cable plan, you can use live TV streaming services to stream channels over the internet. ABC is available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV, and you can find prices for the various services below.

Your alternative for Abbott Elementary season 3 is to use Hulu, with each episode arriving on the streaming service a day after it airs on ABC. That's from Thursday, February 8, until Thursday, April 11.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month by default with a $17.99-per-month option letting you avoid ads, and each has an annual equivalent that costs the same as 10 month's subscription. Many people sign up via the Disney Bundle though, which gets you ad-enabled Hulu and Disney Plus for $9.99 each month. The price goes up for ad-free options and also you can opt-in to have ESPN Plus added on top, and you save a lot of money compared to signing up for each service individually.

The previous two seasons of Abbott Elementary are also on Hulu, so if you want to catch up, this streaming service is your best bet.

How to watch Abbott Elementary in the UK

There's no word on a UK release date for Abbott Elementary season 3 just yet, and while most fans are expecting the show to come to Disney Plus at some point, there's no confirmation on when that'll be.

The reason for this assumption is that the past two seasons of Abbott Elementary are available to stream on Disney's platform, so it only makes sense that the third will follow suit.

Previously, seasons of Abbott Elementary have released in the UK roughly six months after their US premiere, so season 3 could arrive on Disney Plus in the second half of the year. Fingers crossed for an earlier release, though!

How to watch Abbott Elementary in Australia

As in the UK, there's currently no word on a release date for Abbott Elementary season 3.

The past two seasons are both on Disney Plus, so if you want to catch up, that's where to look. It's very likely that the third season will join them when it finally launches in Australia, but when will that be? We don't know for now, but will update you when we do.