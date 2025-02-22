How to watch Australia vs England: live stream ICC Champions Trophy 2025 online or on TV

With a men's Ashes to look forward to later in the year, 2025's tussle between Australia and England starts in the ICC Champions Trophy. You can watch Australia vs England live streams on Willow and Sling TV in the US, Sky Sports in UK, Prime Video in Australia and for free in Pakistan, with this group match taking place on Saturday, February 22 from 4am ET / 1am PT.

They may be the world champions in the 50-over format, but Australia aren't exactly in a rich vein of form when it comes to ODIs. In their last two bilateral series, they've gone down to defeats to the unpredictable Pakistan and a Sri Lanka side that didn't even qualify for the Champions Trophy.

Missing their familiar trio of quicks — Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood — the Brendon McCullum-led England will be eyeing them up for the taking.

That said, England's 50-over form has been even more dismal than the Aussies. They got thrashed 3-0 in India earlier this month and haven't won an ODI series since 2023. Can they finally piece together their best XI for this ICC tournament?

Either way, the next chapter in this 140-year rivalry should not be missed, and below is all the information you need to live stream Australia vs England and watch cricket online or on TV.

How to watch Australia vs England online for FREE

Along with every other match of the 2025 Champions Trophy, Australia vs England will stream for FREE in Pakistan on Ten Sports and PTV Sports.

Ten Sports (via Tamasha) and PTV are both free to watch online in Pakistan.

How to watch Australia vs England in the US

To watch Australia vs England stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV (and an alarm clock — this and all matches start at 4am ET / 1am PT). It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet in a choice of languages. And there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find Willow TV deals from only $10 per month or from $50 for six months of live cricket.

How to watch Australia vs England in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament in the UK, including Australia vs England from 9am UK on Saturday.

Sky TV base packages start from £15 per month. You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £22. Or, for new customers, pay from £35 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

How to watch Australia vs England in Australia

The 2025 Champions Trophy has found a home on Amazon in Australia. All matches are scheduled to start at 8pm AEDT on the service, including Australia vs England.

If you already have an Amazon Prime account, you'll be able to watch matches on Prime Video as part of that subscription. If not, it will cost you $9.99 a month or a great value $79.99 for a full year. And that's after you've taken advantage of a 30-day free trial of Prime.

How to watch Australia vs England in India

You can watch Australia vs England on the Star Sports Network in India, where it will be shown in a choice of different languages.

To live stream this and every match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 online, the destination is Disney+ Hotstar. Prices start from ₹299 for three months or a great value ₹899 for a whole year. You can pay more to upgrade to the platform's Premium plan to watch on more devices and get 4K, or pay as little as ₹199 if you only intend to watch on mobile.

How to watch ICC Champions Trophy from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch live cricket, you might run into some problems as your normal stream will almost certainly be geo-blocked. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to cricket, your favorite sports and other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

When does Australia vs England begin?

This ICC Champions Trophy match between Australia vs England takes place on Saturday, February 22.

It's scheduled to start at 2pm local time in Pakistan, which is 4am ET / 1am PT / 9am UK / 2.30 pm IST / 8pm AEDT / 10pm NZDT.

What is the Australia vs England venue? The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host this Champions Trophy match between Australia vs England — the same venue that hosted the 1996 Cricket World Cup final. Holding 35,000 supporters, the track often opens up the opportunity for big scores. In the Tri-Nation Series that preceded this tournament, South African debutant Matthew Breetzke smashed 150 in 148 balls in a losing effort against New Zealand.

What is the head-to-head record between Australia vs England? Head-to-head in ODIs only Played: 160

AUS won: 95

ENG won: 60

Tied: 2

No result: 3

What are the Australia vs England Champions Trophy squads? Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

Group B fixtures

Friday, February 21

Afghanistan v South Africa — Karachi

Saturday, February 22

Australia v England — Lahore

Tuesday, February 25

Australia v South Africa — Rawalpindi

Wednesday, February 26

Afghanistan v England — Lahore

Friday, February 28

Afghanistan v Australia — Lahore

Saturday, March 1

South Africa v England — Karachi

