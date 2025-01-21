How to watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 live streams online or on TV

The ICC Champions Trophy sees the best white ball cricket teams in the world play off to see who's top of the 50-over tree. You can watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 live streams on Willow and Sling TV in the US and Sky Sports in the UK, with the tournament running from Wednesday, February 19 until the final on Sunday, March 9.

It's been eight years since Pakistan walked away from the Oval clutching the Champions Trophy, having vanquished their bitterest foes India in a one-sided final. This time they play host, with the likes of Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand among the seven sides hoping to wrestle away the major international silverware.

While much of the lead-up to the tournament has been about whether India would grace the host nations' stadia (in the end it was decided all India games would be played in Dubai), now the focus turns to what will happen out in the middle.

For India and Australia, it's a chance to add another white ball win to their respective 50-over and T20 World Cup victories. South Africa's men will once again be hoping to get the monkey off their backs that has prevented them from winning a major tournament, and Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be desperate to show that they're not just in Pakistan to make up the numbers.

With 15 matches played out over 19 days, below is all the information you need to live stream every game of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and watch cricket online or on TV.

How to watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in the US

To watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. And there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or from $50 for six months of live cricket.

How to watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament in the UK.

Sky TV base packages start from £15 per month (at the time of writing). You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £20. Or, for new customers, pay from £35 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

How to watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Australia

You can watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Australia across Fox Cricket channels on TV.

If you don't have Fox and want and don't wish to subscribe, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports will also show this and the other games of the series, with monthly rolling plans starting from $25 after a 7-day free trial or your first month for just one dollar.

It's understood that some matches of this tournament will also be shown for free on Channel 9 and the 9Now app online Down Under, but details are yet to be confirmed.

How to watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India

All ICC tournaments are shown across the Star Sports Network in India, where games are shown in a choice of different languages.

To live stream ICC Champions Trophy 2025 online the destination is Disney+ Hotstar. Prices start from ₹299 for three months or a great value ₹899 for a whole year. You can pay more to upgrade to the platform's Premium plan to watch on more devices and get 4K, or pay as little as ₹199 if you only intend to watch on mobile.

How to watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch live cricket, you might run into some problems as your normal stream will almost certainly be geo-blocked. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to cricket, your favorite sports and other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 fixtures and schedule

Scheduled start time for all matches: 4 am ET / 1 am PT / 9 am UK / 2.30 pm IST / 8 pm AEDT

Wednesday, February 19

Pakistan v New Zealand — Karachi

Thursday, February 20

Bangladesh v India — Dubai

Friday, February 21

Afghanistan v South Africa — Karachi

Saturday, February 22

Australia v England — Lahore

Sunday, February 23

Pakistan v India — Dubai

Monday, February 24

Bangladesh v New Zealand — Rawalpindi

Tuesday, February 25

Australia v South Africa — Rawalpindi

Wednesday, February 26

Afghanistan v England — Lahore

Thursday, February 27

Pakistan v Bangladesh — Rawalpindi

Friday, February 28

Afghanistan v Australia — Lahore

Saturday, March 1

South Africa v England — Karachi

Sunday, March 2

New Zealand v India — Dubai

Tuesday, March 4

Semi-final 1 — Dubai

Wednesday, March 5

Semi-final 2 — Lahore

Sunday, March 9

Final — Lahore (or Dubai if India qualify)

All you need to know about ICC Champions Trophy 2025 series

Who will host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Pakistan are the official hosts of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, with the majority of matches taking place across Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. However, due to historical political issues between the hosts and India, the latter refused to play their games in Pakistan. As such, all games involving India (including the final, if they get there) will be played in Dubai instead.

What are the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 venues? - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (Pakistan) - National Stadium, Karachi (Pakistan) - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi (Pakistan) - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (UAE)

Who are the teams in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Group A: Pakistan (hosts), Bangladesh, India, New Zealand Group B: Afghanistan, Australia, England, South Africa

What is the format of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025? The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy has a classic two-group structure for its eight competing teams. All teams in the group will play against each other once, with the eventual winner playing the runner-up of the other group in the semi-finals. The two victorious semi-finalists will then play against one another in the final on Sunday, March 9.