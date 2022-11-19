How to watch Australia vs Samoa Men's Rugby League World Cup final online

The Rugby League World Cup concludes on Saturday, November 19 when Australia and Samoa go head-to-head in the tournament final. If you've been keen to watch Australia vs Samoa, then this guide is for you.

This game is the men's Rugby League World Cup final, but it's also the last game of the tournament overall, with the women's games concluding hours before and the wheelchair league final a day prior.

Whether you've been watching every game of the Rugby League World Cup, or just want to catch the final, here's how to watch the Samoa vs Australia game live from wherever you are.

How to stream Australia vs Samoa in the UK

If you live in the UK, you'll be able to stream the Rugby League World Cup final on BBC One — you can stream it on iPlayer too, as well as the BBC Sports app and website.

You can find the BBC Sports website here (opens in new tab) and can find iPlayer's live TV streams here (opens in new tab).

The game starts at 4 pm. Meanwhile, you can also watch the Women's Rugby League World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand, with kick-off at 1.15 pm. The BBC's coverage for the day starts at 12.45 pm.

How to stream Australia vs New Zealand elsewhere in the world

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

How to stream Australia vs New Zealand in the US

In the US, the Rugby League World Cup is being aired on NBC Sports.

If you have a cable package that includes this channel, then you're sorted — certain live TV streaming services, like Hulu with Live TV and fuboTV, also offer the channel.

While NBC owns the streaming service Peacock, which does show many rugby games, the Rugby League World Cup games aren't being shown on the service.

An alternative way to watch the game if you don't have one of the above streaming services is via Fite TV via pay-per-view, for $30. You can find the final here (opens in new tab).

Important information

Australia and Samoa have both worked hard to reach the Rugby World Cup Men's final. They've beaten New Zealand and England respectively in the last few days to earn their places in this final match.

The Samoa vs Australia game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester, the stadium that also hosts the football team Manchester United. England is the host of this year's tournament with games taking place in London, York, Manchester, Sheffield and Newcastle.

Australia has won every game it's played so far; before New Zealand it triumphed over Fiji, Scotland, Italy and Lebanon. Samoa hasn't had quite the same winning streak, as it lost to England in its first game of the World Cup, but clearly redeemed itself with its semi-final victory over the tournament hosts.

The game starts at 4 pm local time, and takes place on Saturday 19 November.

The winner of the Samoa vs Australia match wins the Paul Barrière Trophy, as well as glory for their country.