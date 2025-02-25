How to watch Australia vs South Africa: live stream ICC Champions Trophy 2025 online or on TV

It's so far, so good for Australia and South Africa in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, with one win apiece. You can watch Australia vs South Africa live streams on Willow and Sling TV in the US, Prime Video in Australia and for free in Pakistan, with this group match taking place on Tuesday, February 25 from 4am ET / 1am PT.

If any reminder was needed that Australia cricket's very DNA contains the code to "getting it done", their impressive win over England was that. Missing their holy trinity of seamers, they restricted the old enemy's batters to a par 350, before Josh Inglis's superb century led a cool, collected run chase to win it with 15 balls to spare.

South Africa's defeat of Afghanistan was a wholly easier affair. Opener Ryan Rickelton got things started the right way with his maiden ODI ton, before the bowlers each chipped in to leave the opponents bowled out 107 short.

It may not be a vintage looking South Africa XI, but Kagiso Rabada is a generational talent with the ball and the likes of Aiden Markram and David Miller can hurt even the best attacks in the world.

Can they upset the Aussies in Rawalpindi? Whoever wins Tuesday's encounter guarantees their place in the final four, so keep reading for all the information you need to live stream Australia vs South Africa and watch cricket online or on TV.

When does Australia vs South Africa begin?

This ICC Champions Trophy match between Australia vs South Africa takes place on Tuesday, February 25.

It's scheduled to start at 2pm local time in Pakistan, which is 4am ET / 1am PT / 9am UK / 2.30 pm IST / 8pm AEDT / 10pm NZDT.

All you need to know about Australia vs South Africa

What is the Australia vs South Africa venue? The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is venue of the Champions Trophy 2025 match between Australia vs South Africa. Recently increased to hold an 18,000 capacity, it also plays host to the current Pakistan Super League champions Islamabad United. Although it's not known as a venue for big ODI scores, the last 50-over international played here saw Pakistan chase down a total of 336 against New Zealand two years ago. Fakhar Zaman — who has unfortunately been ruled out of the rest of this tournament with injury — smashed a memorable 180* that day.

What is the head-to-head record between Australia vs South Africa? Head-to-head in ODIs only Played: 110

AUS won: 51

SA won: 55

Tied: 3

No result: 1

What are the Australia vs South Africa Champions Trophy squads? Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch

Group B fixtures

Friday, February 21

Afghanistan v South Africa — Karachi South Africa won by 107 runs

Saturday, February 22

Australia v England — Lahore Australia won by 5 wickets

Tuesday, February 25

Australia v South Africa — Rawalpindi

Wednesday, February 26

Afghanistan v England — Lahore

Friday, February 28

Afghanistan v Australia — Lahore

Saturday, March 1

South Africa v England — Karachi

Group B standings