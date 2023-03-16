The highly-anticipated Boston Strangler has finally arrives for your viewing pleasure on Friday, March 17. The movie is based on the infamous real-life story of how two investigative reporters in the '60s worked tirelessly to help shine a light on the mysterious murders of 13 women in Boston.

So just how can you watch Boston Strangler? Keep reading to find out.

How to watch Boston Strangler in the US?

For those that enjoy watching movies from the comforts of their own home, we have some good news. Boston Strangler streams exclusively on Hulu starting March 17. The movie joins a number of other projects in the true crime genre on the streamer, including Candy, The Girl from Plainville and God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty.

If you're hoping to catch Boston Strangler and other Hulu content, you need a subscription to the platform. Currently, would-be subscribers have a few options to choose from in accessing Hulu including a standalone subscription to Hulu, a subscription to the Disney Bundle or a subscription to Hulu with Live TV.

How to watch Boston Strangler in the UK?

In the UK, the movie streams exclusively on Disney Plus. Not yet a Disney Plus subscriber? Check out the different subscription options available below.

What time does Boston Strangler premiere?

As with most Hulu content in the US, it's anticipated that Boston Strangler becomes available to stream at 3 am ET/midnight PT. In the UK, Boston Strangler is expected to be available to stream at 8 am UK on Disney Plus.

What else do you need to know about Boston Strangler?

Here’s the official synopsis of Boston Strangler from 20th Century Studios:

"The film follows Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), a reporter for the Record-American newspaper, who becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders. As the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, Loretta attempts to continue her investigation alongside colleague and confidante Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), yet the duo finds themselves stymied by the rampant sexism of the era. Nevertheless, McLaughlin and Cole bravely pursue the story at great personal risk, putting their own lives on the line in their quest to uncover the truth."

In addition to Oscar-nominee Knightley and Emmy-nominee Coon, the Boston Strangler cast also includes Alessandro Nivola, David Dastmalchian, Morgan Spector, Bill Camp and Chris Cooper.