Here's how to watch Call the Midwife Christmas special 2021 online from anywhere in the world.

This year's festive episode kicks off Call the Midwife season 11 and is sure to be a great addition to the BBC's Christmas TV schedule. It will run for 95 minutes, and, thanks to the BBC, we know what to expect to see.

This episode sees Lucille (Leonie Elliott) and Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) preparing for their winter wedding. Meanwhile, the Nonnatus team faces what could be their busiest Christmas yet, as the Maternity Home is full of expectant mothers; luckily, Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) is on hand to make sure everything goes smoothly!

Here's how to watch the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2021 online from anywhere in the world so you don't miss out!

How to watch 'Call the Midwife' Christmas special 2021 online in the UK

The BBC has confirmed that this year's Call the Midwife Christmas special will air on BBC1 at 8:00 pm as part of the BBC's Christmas TV line-up.

You'll also be able to watch the Call the Midwife Christmas special online with BBC iPlayer. For more info on all the great shows you should be watching this Christmas, check out our Christmas TV Guide.

How to watch 'Call the Midwife' Christmas special 2021 online anywhere in the world

There's a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month without paying a penny, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2021 via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Call the Midwife' Christmas special 2021 online in the US

US fans will be delighted to know that the Call the Midwife Christmas special will air on PBS at 9:00 pm ET on Christmas Day.

If you're not going to be able to tune in at that time, this year's holiday special will be available to stream on PBS.org and the PBS Video app for 30 days after the initial broadcast.