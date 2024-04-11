A24 has become a fan-favorite studio among cinephiles, having been behind recent hit movies like Past Lives, Talk to Me, Uncut Gems and Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once. But they're raising the game with their biggest movie ever, Civil War, which is now playing everywhere. But just how can you watch Civil War?

Written and directed by Alex Garland, the director behind Ex Machina and Annihilation, Civil War has earned strong reviews; as of publication, Civil War is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes . It was also one of WTW's most anticipated spring 2024 movies, as was the case for many others.

So now that it is here, read on to find out all the ways you can watch Civil War right now, including whether or not it is available online.

How to watch Civil War in movie theaters

Civil War releases exclusively in movie theaters worldwide on Friday, April 12 (though advance screenings are taking place on Thursday, April 11, as well). In addition to being played in standard format, Civil War is also being shown on IMAX screens where available.

To find out when and where Civil War is playing near you, check out the movie's official website or Fandango to get information on all of the locations and times that the movie is playing in your area; you can also purchase Civil War tickets directly through these sites.

Another option that not only lets you know when Civil War is playing but also offers a chance to save on movie tickets is a movie theater subscription or membership program. Offered by various movie theater chains in the US and UK, these programs give movie fans free, discounted or monthly allotments of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is Civil War streaming?

Civil War is not available for streaming or online viewing at this time. When that is going to change is not known right now.

A24 has not given any information on when Civil War is going to make its way to at-home viewing. The studio typically gives its movies a good bit of time in theaters. Of the 2024 movies A24 has released this year, Problemista and Love Lies Bleeding, neither one is currently available to watch at-home a month after their initial releases.

For streaming, US consumers are currently able to find some A24 movies on either Netflix or Max, but where Civil War is going to make its streaming debut first is unknown at this time.

We'll keep this page updated as information on Civil War's streaming and on-demand viewing plans are announced.

What else to know about Civil War

Here is the official synopsis of Civil War:

"From filmmaker Alex Garland comes a journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House."

Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny and Stephen McKinley Henderson star in the movie.

You can read WTW's Civil War review right here, or check out the trailer below to get a sneak peek at what's in store with the movie: