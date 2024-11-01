How to watch Endurance: stream the Nat Geo arctic exploration movie online

The ill-fated 1912 voyage of Ernest Shackleton and the crew of the Endurance is one of the most well-known stories of arctic exploration, but National Geographic's new documentary movie Endurance answers one lingering question about the expedition.

Releasing online on Friday, November 1 after a brief theatrical run, Endurance follows a 2022 expedition to find the shipwreck of Shackleton's ship, which sunk all those years ago and hasn't been seen by human eyes since.

Directed by Free Solo directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelki, Endurance is a must-watch documentary movie for fans of exploration and adventure. But how can you see it?

Here's how to watch Endurance at home.



How to watch Endurance in the US

You can watch Endurance on cable or via streaming. On cable, the movie will air on the Nat Geo channel at 9 pm ET/PT on Friday, November 1.

If you don't have a cable plan that offers Nat Geo, then the popular cable channel is available on several live TV streaming services too, if you're a cord cutter or just prefer these apps. Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV (on its Ultimate plan) or YouTube TV will all let you stream the Nat Geo channel over the internet.

Then on to streaming: both Disney Plus and Hulu will gain Endurance into their libraries from the day after: Saturday, November 2. Both of these streaming services start at the same price of $9.99 per month and you can combine them together in the Disney Bundle for $10.99 per month.

How to watch Endurance in the UK

Not all National Geographic shows arrive on Disney Plus at the same time as their US release... but Endurance will do.

Disney has confirmed that the movie will debut on Disney Plus in the UK from Saturday, November 2, making for a perfect evening watch (make sure to turn up the central heating first, because it's a chilly film).

Disney Plus starts at £4.99 for its ad-supported tier but £7.99 lets you stream without interruption. You can learn more about the Disney Plus price here.