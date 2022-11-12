Here's how to watch England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final online from anywhere, with Channel 4 showing the match for free in the UK.

This wasn't the final everyone was expecting! Both teams had their struggles in the group stage and both teams have now come to the boil.

England were explosive in their semi-final against India. Rarely has there been such a one-sided T20 major fixture.

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales took the Indian attack apart to stroll to victory. Meanwhile, Pakistan unsettled New Zealand in their semi-final. Before that point, New Zealand had looked like the strongest side in the competition, but Pakistan dismantled their confidence to score a comfortable win.

It sets up what promises to be a memorable final at the MCG (unless it's washed out by the weather!) and it's a repeat of the famous final 30 years ago between the two teams at the same in the 50 overs version.

Pakistan will hope to triumph once more and it would be a brave man to bet against them. A lot will depend on the opening batting partnership, can Buttler and Hales fire again? Can Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan repeat their heroics from the New Zealand match?

How to watch England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final online for free

Channel 4 is showing the World Cup final which starts at 8 am UK time. You can watch live for free online via All4 (opens in new tab). Coverage will begin at 7 am so you can see the build up and hopefully not just rain falling down at the MCG.

Sky Sports is also showing the game.

How to watch England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final online from anywhere in the world

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the cricket, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

How to watch England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final online in the US

In the US your streaming platform choices are simple as ESPN Plus is streaming the match. You can sign up for an ESPN Plus subscription or there's also a great Disney Bundle deal, that gets you ESPN Plus packaged with Disney Plus and Hulu, for just $13.99.

The IPL is also available to watch with Willow TV — a 24x7 live cricket channel.

What happens if the England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final can't be played due to rain?

The T20 World Cup trophy would be shared between England and Pakistan. There is a reserve day on Monday if the game can't finish on Sunday. There needs to be at least 10 overs a side to be a match, otherwise, the trophy will be split between both sides.