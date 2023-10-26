How to watch Fellow Travelers: stream the historical romance drama including air date

One of the biggest entries in the fall / autumnal TV line-up is coming in the form of Fellow Travelers, a historical political romance drama that debuts on Friday, October 27.

Fellow Travelers tells the decades-spanning romance of two men, a politician and an idealist, who have to keep their relationship a secret in the face of McCarthyism, the Vietnam War, the AIDS crisis, and other important landmarks in American history.

So it's part romance, part thriller, part 20th-century period piece and part political drama, all based on a Thomas Mallon book. It's probably not going to be light watching, given the politics of the time, but maybe the romance against all odds will still warm your heart.

If this sounds like a show worth checking out, here's how to watch Fellow Travelers in the US, UK, Australia and everywhere else around the world.

How to watch Fellow Travelers in the US

You've got two options for watching Fellow Travelers in the US, and the first of them is Paramount Plus, where the show will premiere on Friday, October 27. Subsequent episodes will arrive weekly.

To watch the show on the streaming service, you'll need to be signed up to the $11.99-per-month Showtime tier, and the more affordable alternative won't offer you the show.

Alternatively, you can tune into Showtime itself (the cable channel) where Fellow Travelers will play on Sunday, October 29 at 9 pm ET/PT. Subsequent episodes will air in the same time slot each week.

If you don't have Showtime in your cable package but want it, several live TV streaming services offer it as add-on plans to their various cable packages. It's in DirecTV's Premier plan ($154.99 per month) and YouTube TV's Entertainment Plus plan ($102.99 per month), though these are only economic ideas if you're looking for a live TV service anyway.

How to watch Fellow Travelers in the UK or Australia

In the UK, Australia or many other parts of the world, you can watch Fellow Travelers on Paramount Plus, with the global versions of the streamer getting the show one day after their US counterpart: that's Saturday, October 28. The rest of the series debuts weekly on the same day.

Paramount Plus costs £6.99 / AU$9.99 a month or £69.90 / AU$89 a year, and you can sign up directly on the streaming service, or as part of a Prime Video subscription as Paramount Plus is one of the Prime Video channels on offer.

How to watch Fellow Travelers everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Fellow Travellers, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like the X or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

