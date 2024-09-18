How to watch Frasier season 2: episode release dates, streaming, and season 1

Not only is Frasier Crane back, but he's back to stay, as the release of Frasier season 2 proves, with the sophomore run of this rebooted spin-off comedy series landing on screens from Thursday, September 19.

The Cheers character returned to Boston in season 1, where he's embarking on the 'third act' of his life in the city that viewers were introduced to him in. However through the season he'll also briefly head to Seattle, where the original 90s Frasier show was set.

Not much else has been confirmed about Frasier season 2 just yet, at least in terms of plot, but we know a few guest stars including Amy Sedaris, Yvette Nicole Brown and Kelsey Grammar's own daughter Greer Grammer. We also know when episodes will air and how you can watch them, and this will all be shared below.

So here's how to watch Frasier season 2 online, and also we'll share how to catch the first season if you missed it.

How to watch Frasier season 2

You will be able to watch the second season of Frasier by signing up for Paramount Plus, with the second season of the show joining the first (and the original, in certain countries) on CBS' streaming service.

Find the episode release dates below; unlike for the first season, they'll be landing on the platform on the same day wherever you are in the world.

Paramount Plus costs $7.99 / £6.99 per month or $59.99 / £69.90 per year for a subscription. In the UK there's only one tier, but in the US there's a pricier Paramount Plus with Showtime plan for $12.99 per year. This gets you Showtime shows in your library as long as live streams of CBS affiliates and a lack of ads, but you don't need it for Frasier.

How to watch Frasier season 2 for free

Due to being one of the few streaming service to still offer a free trial, you're able to watch Frasier without paying if you've never used Paramount Plus before.

The Paramount Plus free trial lasts for one week but there's a second free trial via Prime Video Channels if you pay for Prime Video.

The trials automatically roll into paid subscriptions, so make sure to remember to cancel if you're not enjoying Frasier or whatever else you choose to watch.

The first two episodes of Frasier season 2 will land on Thursday, September 19, and one new episode will arrive each week from then on. Here's when each lands as well as what they're called.

1: Ham — Thursday, September 19

2: Cyrano, Cyrano — Thursday, September 19

3: All About Eve — Thursday, September 26

4: The Dedication — Thursday, October 3

5: The Squash Courtship of Freddy's Father — Thursday, October 10

6: Cape Cod — Thursday, October 17

7: My Brilliant Sister — Thursday, October 24

8: Thank You, Dr. Crane — Thursday, October 31

9: Murder Most Finch — Thursday, November 7

10: Father Christmas — Thursday, November 14

How to watch Frasier season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Frasier season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. You can check out our list of the best VPNs for streaming to find the best one for you.