Frasier season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Kelsey Grammer comedy

The first season of Frasier, the Paramount Plus original series that was a reboot of the classic sitcom, saw Kelsey Grammer's popular character return to Boston, where he first appeared as a member of the Cheers cast. Well now, Frasier season 2 is going to see him head back to Seattle, where the eponymous series was set (at least for one episode).

This new iteration of Frasier is one of the highlights of the fall TV season for Paramount Plus, which also has a pair of Taylor Sheridan shows set to premiere over the next few months: the Sylvester Stallone-led Tulsa King season 2 and the new series Landman starring Billy Bob Thornton.

But Grammer's Frasier is what we are focusing on here. Let's get into everything you need to know about Frasier season 2.

Paramount Plus is premiering Frasier season 2 on Thursday, September 19, in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Two episodes will be released immediately, with the following weeks featuring one new episode.

As a Paramount Plus exclusive, you must be signed up for the streaming service in order to watch Frasier. For international subscribers, there’s one price option to sign up, but in the US there are two: the ad-supported Paramount Plus Essential and the ad-free Paramount Plus with Showtime, which as the name suggests also includes access to Showtime programming as part of its set of features.

Frasier season 2 cast

Kelsey Grammer reprises his role as Frasier Crane in the series, a role that garnered him four Primetime Emmys over the initial series' run.

The main members of the Frasier cast in addition to Grammer are Jack Cutmore-Scott (Death and Other Details) as Frasier's son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst (Only Fools and Horses) as Alan, Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor; Toks Olagundoye (Fatal Attraction) as Olivia, Alan's colleague and head of the university's psychology department; Jess Salgueiro (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) as Eve, Frasier and Freddy's neighbor; and Anders Keith as Frasier's nephew, David.

Fraiser season 2 has lined up a slew of guest stars as well. They include Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Greer Grammer (The Middle), Patricia Heaton (Everybody Loves Raymond), Amy Sedaris (Theater Camp) and original Frasier co-stars Peri Gilpin, Dan Butler, Edward Hibbert and Harriet Samson Harris.

Frasier season 2 plot

Here is the official synopsis for Frasier season 2:

"Frasier follows Frasier Crane in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges, forge new relationships and — with hope — finally fulfill an old dream or two. Frasier's sophomore season will see Dr. Frasier Crane return to his radio roots at KACL in a Seattle-themed episode."

Frasier season 2 trailer

Watch the Frasier season 2 trailer right here: