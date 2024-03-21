The ghosts are back in New York City, so of course there's only one team to call. Following the franchise getting a shot of life and some new stars alongside the iconic cast in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, an all new adventure is here in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and we have all the info you need to watch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Continuing the big March that has seen many other big 2024 new movies like Dune: Part Two, Kung Fu Panda 4 and Arthur the King, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire wants to keep the good times rolling. But is it only playing in movie theaters or is it available for at-home viewing?

Read on below to find out everything you need to know about how to watch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

How to watch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire in movie theaters

Movie fans around the world can officially watch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on March 22 exclusively in movie theaters (though advance screenings on March 21 are also available). Like many other recent big movies, the latest Ghostbusters movie is going to screen in both standard format and on massive IMAX screens.

To find out exactly where Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is playing near you, check out the movie's official website or Fandango , each of which will show all the locations and times that the movie is playing in your area , as well as allow you to buy tickets online.

Another option to not only find out where and when Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is playing but possibly save some money on tickets are movie theater subscription and membership programs. Offered by many chains in the US and UK, these movie theater offerings allows moviegoers to get free, discounted or monthly allotments of tickets, plus deals on concessions.

Is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire streaming?

No, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is not available to stream at this time; the only place to watch it is at your local movie theater.

There's also no timeline for when Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is going to be available for home viewing or what streaming service it may eventually land on. We'll update this page as info on the movie's digital on-demand and streaming debuts are shared.

What else to know about Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Ghostbusters past and present are back for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, as new stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace and Celeste O'Connor are joined by franchise stalwarts Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Pots. Kumail Nanjiani, Pattow Oswalt, Logan Kim and James Acaster also star in the Gil Kenan-directed movie.

Here is the official plot for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire:

"In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an army of ghosts that casts a death chill upon the city, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age."

Check out the trailer for the movie right here: