How to watch Going Dutch: air date, TV channels, streaming options and more

Fox's first major TV show of 2025 is Going Dutch, a new sit-com set in the Netherlands which premieres on Thursday, January 2.

Cable channel: Fox

Streaming service: Hulu

International release: TBC

The series is about a controversial Army Colonel called Patrick Quinn, who gets re-assigned to a quiet Dutch base after an inappropriate rant sets his career back. There, he has to contend with the cushy and boring new life as he tries to drill his new troops into shape.

Denis Leary plays the main role with a cast that also includes Danny Pudi, Taylor Misak, Laci Mosely, Joe Morton and Catherine Tate.

If you're interested to see this new show, here's how to watch Going Dutch online or on TV.



How to watch Going Dutch on TV

If you want to watch Going Dutch live when the episodes release, you'll have to tune in to the Fox channel.

The first episode of Going Dutch airs at 9:30 pm ET/PT on Thursday, January 2, and each new episode will take that same time slot on subsequent Thursdays.

Fox is available in a variety of ways: you can use a TV antenna, your typical cable pay-TV provider or using a live TV streaming service. Most of the latter options include it like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. The former is the cheapest but the latter might be your best pick if you aren't sure you'll watch each episode live, for reasons we'll get into in the next section.

How to watch Going Dutch online

If you live in the US and don't think you'll be able to (or don't want to) watch Going Dutch live, then you'll be able to stream episodes online instead using Hulu.

Episodes of Going Dutch will land on Hulu the day after they air on Fox, so beginning on Friday, January 3 and weekly from then on.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its cheapest, ad-supported tier, with other plans letting you remove ads or pay up-front for a year (and save money in the process.

You can also sign up via the Disney Bundle which gets you Hulu as well as ESPN Plus and Disney Plus, or via Hulu with Live TV which gets you those streaming services as well as plenty of live cable channels to stream online. We've also got more information on Hulu deals here.

How to watch Going Dutch outside the US

At the time of writing, no release information for Going Dutch has been made available for countries other than the US.

However most Fox shows eventually come to Disney Plus outside the US, so Going Dutch could follow suit. We just don't know for certain that it will, or when that could happen, just yet.