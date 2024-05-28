How to watch Hit Man

Glen Powell is one of the biggest movie stars around right now, so seeing him in a new movie is sure to get the attention of many movie fans. Just such an opportunity is now available with his movie Hit Man, but where can you watch Hit Man right now?

Not only does Hit Man star Powell, but it is directed by the fan-favorite indie director Richard Linklater. This combination, plus the rave reviews that the movie has received since it first screened at film festivals in 2023 ("Certified Fresh" 97% on Rotten Tomatoes as of publication), should have plenty of people excited to check out the action comedy, which could be one of the sleeper hits of summer 2024.

So when, where and how can you watch Hit Man? Is the movie playing in theaters or is it streaming? We've got everything you need to know right here.

Where to watch Hit Man in movie theaters

Even though it is a Netflix movie, Hit Man is currently enjoying an exclusive run in movie theaters in the US and UK. However, it is not widely available, as the streamer has only given Hit Man a limited release ahead of its Netflix debut.

The best way to find if and where Hit Man is playing near you is to check out Fandango, which lists all (if any) locations the movie is playing in your general area. More specifically, US movie theater chains like Alamo Drafthouse, Landmark, Regal and other smaller chains and specialty locations are more likely playing the movie; in the UK, Cineworld, Picturehouse and Showcase are among the chains screening the movie.

A number of these movie chains also have movie theater subscription and membership programs, which not only give you the info of when they are playing, but also potentially save on a ticket to a show.

Is Hit Man streaming?

Hit Man is not currently streaming, but that will change in the near future, as Netflix subscribers will be able to stream it on Netflix starting Friday, June 7.

The movie is going to be exclusive to the streaming platform, meaning you must have a Netflix subscription if you want to watch the movie at home. Plans for Netflix start at $6.99 per month.

What else to know about Hit Man

Glen Powell co-wrote the script for Hit Man along with Richard Linklater, basing it on a true story that was first told in Texas Monthly. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities."

In addition to Powell, Hit Man stars Ardia Arjona, Austin Amelio, Retta, Sanjay Rao, Molly Bernard and Evan Holtzman.

Watch the Hit Man trailer right here to get a preview of what’s in store: