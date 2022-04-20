Life After Life is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

Want to watch Life After Life online? Here's how.

Life After Life sees Thomasin McKenzie (Last Night in Soho, The Power of the Dog) portraying Ursula Todd, a woman who is reborn multiple times over in different circumstances including two World Wars and an encounter with Hitler.

The show is based on the bestselling novel by Kate Atkinson and sees Ursula passing away before drawing her very first breath in 1910. On the same night, she is miraculously reborn. Her apparently infinite amount of lives gives her the chance at trying to live a perfect life and to see whether she can (or even should) change the course of history...

Here's how to watch Life After Life online so you can see how Ursula deals with her complicated life.

How to watch Life After Life online in the UK

Life After Life premiered on BBC Two on Tuesday, April 19 at 9 pm, with new episodes airing weekly at the same time in the same place.

All four episodes have also been made available to stream on BBC iPlayer. If you're looking for even more recommendations, be sure to have a look at our guide to the best BBC dramas.

How to watch Life After Life online anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch Life After Life online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month without paying a penny, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch Life After Life online via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Life After Life online in the US

Right now, we aren't sure where Life After Life will be broadcast outside of the UK, but we'll be sure to update this guide when we hear more.