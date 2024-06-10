How to watch Love Island USA season 6: release date, streaming and more

The summer of love continues; after the recent release of the newest season of the original British show, Love Island USA season 6 promises even more bombshells, couplings and departures.

This is the latest iteration of the American spin-off of British dating show Love Island, which sees around 30 single people jetted off to a resort where they'll get to know each other, and see if love blooms. Ariana Madix, of Vanderpump Rules fame, takes over hosting duties for the first time.

Love Island's sixth season returns to action to Fiji, which also hosted the first and fifth seasons of the US version, with a total cast roster that we'll only fully see once the show has wrapped (though you can find the initial line-up here). Maybe the producers will take inspiration from Love Island UK season 11 by introducing celebrity bombshells, to shake things up.

Want to see more reality romance action? Here's how to watch Love Island USA season 6 from wherever you are.

How to watch Love Island USA season 6 in the US

The newest season of Love Island USA will follow the last two in being available to watch on the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock.

The first episode will debut on Peacock on Tuesday, June 11, and new ones will arrive on the platform six days per week (not on Wednesdays). The exact run length hasn't been confirmed yet, but it'll likely continue for about five weeks.

Peacock costs $5.99 for its basic tier, which is also available in an annual plan at $59.99 per year. This will show you ads amongst your episodes though, so the $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year will be better for people who want commercial-free streaming.

How to watch Love Island USA season 6 in the UK

No official release date has been confirmed for Love Island USA season 6 in the UK, but usually you have to wait about two months before the show crosses the Atlantic. Hopefully by the time the 2024 season of our Love Island is over, the USA version will be available to watch.

It's all but guaranteed that the show will come to ITVX when it does arrive though, because that's where past seasons have arrived. This streaming service is free to license fee paying watchers, as it's the online platform for ITV.

How to watch Love Island USA season 6 in Australia

As in the UK, and most places outside the US, there's no confirmed way to watch Love Island USA season 6.

We'll probably see the show arrive to 9Now when it does arrive, based on the past seasons (at least, since the show moved to Peacock). However, as of yet, we don't know when it'll hit the free streaming platform.

How to watch Love Island USA season 6 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Love Island USA season 6, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!