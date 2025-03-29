How to watch MobLand: stream the Tom Hardy crime drama online

Some British acting icons come together in the new series MobLand, which debuts on Sunday, March 30.

MobLand stars Tom Hardy as the fixer for a powerful London mob family, led by Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as well as their son (in the show) Paddy Considine.

Their rule comes under threat when a powerful gang declares war, so Hardy has to step up and protect the family from threats within and without.

The series was created by the showrunner of Top Boy and The Day of the Jackal, with some episodes directed by Guy Ritchie.

Here's how to watch MobLand.

How to watch MobLand

The only way to watch MobLand is to sign up for the streaming service Paramount Plus, because the show is being billed as an exclusive for the CBS-owned platform.

You can find the release schedule for MobLand below.

Paramount Plus costs $7.99 / £4.99 per month for its ad-supported tier, though you can pay more for ad-free streaming if you prefer. Certain Paramount Plus plans have annual options too.

MobLand episode release schedule

The first episode of MobLand will stream on Paramount Plus on Sunday, March 30, before one new episode arrives every week on Sundays.

With 10 episodes in the series, that puts the finale air date as Sunday, June 1, which is when you'll be able to watch every episode as a box set at your leisure.

How to watch MobLand for free

Given that Paramount Plus isn't one of the biggest streaming services, you might not already be a subscriber, and may be hesitant before paying money to sign up to watch MobLand.

Thankfully, there's a Paramount Plus free trial which lets you test out the streamer for free, before rolling into a standard monthly subscription.

The default Paramount Plus free trial lasts for seven days, however Paramount Plus is also available as a Prime Video channel which also has its own seven-day free trial.

How to watch MobLand everywhere else

At launch, MobLand will be coming to several regions including the US, UK, Australia and Canada, but elsewhere it won't arrive on Paramount Plus until later in 2025.

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup to somewhere without MobLand, but still want to watch the show, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite X or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!