After earning praise all the way back in January at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Aubrey Plaza's latest movie My Old Ass is now coming to general audiences, and we've got everything you need to know about how to watch it right here.

A coming-of-age comedy about a teen coming face to face with her older self thanks to a mushroom trip and getting some tips on how to appreciate her final summer at home, My Old Ass is one of the best-reviewed movies of the year. WTW's My Old Ass review gave it four stars, and we’re not alone in our praise.

Want to discover it for yourself? Let's dive into the when, where and how to watch My Old Ass right now.

How to watch My Old Ass in movie theaters

My Old Ass is now playing in select US movie theaters; if it's not in your area, it should be coming in the next two weeks, as the movie is slated to be playing nationwide by September 27. Outside of the US, My Old Ass is slated to premiere in the UK on September 27.

In order to find out if My Old Ass is playing in a movie theater near you, check out Fandango , which offers a look at what is playing at all of the movie theaters in your area and the available showtimes. You can also purchase tickets for the showtime you want directly through Fandango.

Another option to see where My Old Ass is playing and get tickets is through movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. Not only does this give you the information of where the movie is playing, but it also gives you the chance to save some money as free tickets, discounts and monthly allotment of tickets are available through these programs, offered by various US and UK movie theater chains. You can also get deals on concessions and other perks through these programs.

Is My Old Ass streaming?

Not right now. My Old Ass is only available to watch in movie theaters. It is expected to come to Prime Video, just when that'll be we don't know.

It's unclear if it will only be available on Prime Video or if My Old Ass will be made available via digital on-demand platforms so others that don't have a Prime Video subscription can watch it at home.

We'll update this page as more info about My Old Ass' home video strategy is announced.

What else to know about My Old Ass

While Aubrey Plaza is the big name in the My Old Ass cast, the movie is led by Maisy Stella, with the two playing the older and younger version of the main character Elliott. Also in the cast are Percy Hynes White, Maddie Ziegler, Kerrice Brook, Maria Dizzia, Alain Goulem, Seth Isaac Johnson and Carter Trozzolo. The movie was written and directed by Megan Park.

Here is the official synopsis:

"In this fresh coming-of-age story, an 18th birthday mushroom trip brings free-spirited Elliott face-to-face with her wisecracking 39-year-old self. But when Elliott's 'old ass' starts handing out warnings about what her younger self should and shouldn't do, Elliott realizes she has to rethink everything about family, love and what's becoming a transformative summer."

In addition to our four-star review, 94% of critics have given the movie a "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes .

If you're still debating if you want to see My Old Ass, watch the trailer to get a preview of what to expect from the movie: