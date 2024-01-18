Hot on the heels of the taboo busting Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich, the former Love Island star returns with her brand new documentary Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection (formerly titled Olivia Attwood’s Perfect…). This time, Olivia looks at the world of cosmetic surgery, the cost, financial and otherwise, and the pressure to achieve perfection.

You can watch Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection for FREE in the UK on the ITVX streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection on ITVX from anywhere with a VPN.

Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich was a surprisingly nuanced look at the world online sex work, earning praise for its judgement free approach and Olivia’s own frankness when discussing the often taboo subject, and Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection looks to be no different as the former TOWIE regular takes a journey through various aspects of cosmetic surgery.

Each episode focuses on a different body part, with episodes titled 'Face', 'Boobs', 'Bum', 'Vagina' and 'Penis', and will see Olivia meet with those undergoing and performing various procedures and not holding back on the detail oh what’s involved. She will also look at the societal pressure to be ‘perfect’ in the social media era and the cost and risk involved in achieving it.

This is sure to be an eye opening look at the lengths to which people will go, with the usual no-nonsense approach from the Loose Woman.

Want to join Olivia on her search for plastic perfection? Here's how to watch Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection online and from anywhere. We've got all the information you'll need below.

Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection will drop all five episodes on the ITVX streaming service on Thursday, January 18 in the UK. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. See how further down this page.

Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection doesn't currently have an air date or streaming service in the Australia, but we'll update this article if things change.

If you're a Brit abroad looking to stream Olivia Attwood's latest series, you can download a VPN to port you back to the UK and watch that way. Full details on how to do that just below.

There's currently no news of Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection airing in the States.

If you're a British viewer travelling in the US, you can use a VPN to enjoy the documentary series just like you would at home. Full details below.

You can watch Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection on ITVX by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar. You can read more about the best VPN services on TechRadar.

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

All five episodes of Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection will release on Thursday, January 18 on ITVX in the UK.

Episode 1: "Olivia's Perfect Face"

Episode 2: "Olivia's Perfect Boobs"

Episode 3: "Olivia's Perfect Bum"

Episode 4: "Olivia's Perfect Vagina"

Episode 5: "Olivia's Perfect Penis"

What can we expect from Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection? Speaking to ITV, Olivia says: “I am completely fascinated by cosmetic surgery and I've always been open about the treatments I've had done. This is an opportunity for me to get under the skin of the industry, meet key players, find out what's happening – the good, the bad and the ugly – and what direction we're heading in. I can't wait to get started."

What is Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection about? The official ITV synopsis reads: "In this brand new documentary series, Olivia Attwood Dack will be going behind the theatre doors, meeting the everyday people who are going under the knife to achieve the ‘perfect’ body. From changing beauty trends to groundbreaking new procedures, Olivia will explore how far we are willing to go and exactly how much we are willing to pay to reach that ever-changing goal. This fresh and immersive programme will see Olivia take on a new role, investigating five of the most popular body parts for cosmetic surgery in the UK. Embedding herself with patients and practitioners and even testing out some treatments for herself, Olivia brings a warm and nonjudgmental tone to the series, as viewers witness procedures for the ‘Face’, ‘Boobs’, ‘Bum’, ‘Vagina’ and ‘Penis’. Frank, funny and relatable, this series lifts the lid on our search for the perfect body."