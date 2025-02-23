How to watch Pakistan vs India: live stream ICC Champions Trophy 2025 online or on TV

One of sport's bitterest rivalries continues on Sunday in the ICC Champions Trophy, with India and Pakistan going head-to-head. You can watch Pakistan vs India live streams on Willow and Sling TV in the US, Star Sports in India and for free in Pakistan, with this group match taking place on Sunday, February 23 from 4am ET / 1am PT.

After India refused to step foot into Pakistan for this tournament, this game takes place on India-friendly turf in Dubai — the venue where they only narrowly overcame Bangladesh in their first game.

Having reduced the Tigers to 35-5, a stubborn 154 partnership between centurion Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali helped set a total of 228. India's batters then took 46.3 overs to knock it off, led by Shubman Gill's impressive ton.

Pakistan need to improve quickly after their battering by New Zealand on the tournament's opening day. They were outplayed in every department — it will be interesting to see whether they will ring the changes, with both batters and bowlers struggling in Karachi.

Can Pakistan repeat their famous final win of eight years ago? Below is all the information you need to live stream Pakistan vs India and watch cricket online or on TV.

How to watch Pakistan vs India online for FREE

Along with every other match of the 2025 Champions Trophy, Pakistan vs India will stream for FREE in Pakistan on Ten Sports and PTV Sports.

Ten Sports (via Tamasha) and PTV are both free to watch online in Pakistan.

How to watch Pakistan vs India in the US

To watch Pakistan vs India stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV (and an alarm clock — this and all matches start at 4am ET / 1am PT). It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet in a choice of languages. And there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find Willow TV deals from only $10 per month or from $50 for six months of live cricket.

How to watch Pakistan vs India in India

You can watch Pakistan vs India on the Star Sports Network in India, where it will be shown in a choice of different languages.

To live stream this and every match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 online, the destination is Disney+ Hotstar. Prices start from ₹299 for three months or a great value ₹899 for a whole year. You can pay more to upgrade to the platform's Premium plan to watch on more devices and get 4K, or pay as little as ₹199 if you only intend to watch on mobile.

How to watch Pakistan vs India in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament in the UK, including Pakistan vs India from 9am UK on Sunday.

Sky TV base packages start from £15 per month. You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £22. Or, for new customers, pay from £35 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

How to watch Pakistan vs India in Australia

The 2025 Champions Trophy has found a home on Amazon in Australia. All matches are scheduled to start at 8pm AEDT on the service, including Pakistan vs India.

If you already have an Amazon Prime account, you'll be able to watch matches on Prime Video as part of that subscription. If not, it will cost you $9.99 a month or a great value $79.99 for a full year. And that's after you've taken advantage of a 30-day free trial of Prime.

When does Pakistan vs India begin?

This ICC Champions Trophy match between Pakistan vs India takes place on Sunday, February 23.

It's scheduled to start at 2pm local time in Pakistan, which is 4am ET / 1am PT / 9am UK / 2.30 pm IST / 8pm AEDT / 10pm NZDT.

All you need to know about Pakistan vs India

What is the Pakistan vs India venue? This game, along with all of India's matches at the 2025 Champions Trophy, will take place at the Dubai International Stadium. They have already won their first match here, beating Bangladesh in a close encounter. Having become a home for the Pakistan national team after the country was deemed a no-go zone in 2009, the 25,000-capacity ground has been a regular cricket venue since — it even hosted the Men's T20 World Cup Final in 2021. Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim holds the record for the highest ODI innings at the stadium, smashing 144 off 150 balls against Sri Lanka in 2018.

What is the head-to-head record between Pakistan vs India? Head-to-head in ODIs only Played: 135

PAK won: 73

IND won: 57

No result: 5

What are the Pakistan vs India Champions Trophy squads? Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy

Group A fixtures

Wednesday, February 19

Pakistan vs New Zealand — Karachi New Zealand won by 60 runs

Thursday, February 20

Bangladesh vs India — Dubai India won by 6 wickets

Sunday, February 23

Pakistan vs India — Dubai

Monday, February 24

Bangladesh vs New Zealand — Rawalpindi

Thursday, February 27

Pakistan vs Bangladesh — Rawalpindi

Sunday, March 2

New Zealand vs India — Dubai

Group A standings