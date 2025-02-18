How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand: live stream ICC Champions Trophy 2025 online or on TV

After eight long years, Pakistan finally have the chance to begin the defence of their ICC Champions Trophy title. You can watch Pakistan vs New Zealand live streams on Willow and Sling TV in the US, Sky Sport in New Zealand and for free in Pakistan, with this tournament opener taking place on Wednesday, February 19 from 4am ET / 1am PT.

Amid all the chaos that seems to dog the Pakistan national team, they've been in a rich vein of form heading into their first home ICC tournament since the 1996 World Cup. Now led by Mohammad Rizwan, they sit at number three in the world rankings and haven't lost a bilateral series in this format for over two years.

The last team to beat them over three ODIs? Yep, it was New Zealand. And the Black Caps do seem to have the wood over the hosts at the moment, after beating them twice in last week's Tri-Nation warm-up. With a fit Kane Williamson, it feels like they can take on all comers. And quicky Will O'Rourke looks like he'll be a handful with the ball.

Whatever happens in the middle on Wednesday, it's sure to be a great cricketing spectacle to kick off the Champions Trophy. Below is all the information you need to live stream Pakistan vs New Zealand and watch cricket online or on TV.

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand online for FREE

Along with every other match of the 2025 Champions Trophy, Pakistan vs New Zealand will stream for FREE in Pakistan on Ten Sports and PTV Sports.

Ten Sports (via Tamasha) and PTV are both free to watch online in Pakistan.

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand in the US

To watch Pakistan vs New Zealand stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV (and an alarm clock — this and all matches start at 4am ET / 1am PT). It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet in a choice of languages. And there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find Willow TV deals from only $10 per month or from $50 for six months of live cricket.

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand in New Zealand

Sky Sport subscribers will be able to watch every minute of this Black Caps match and the entire ICC Champions Trophy, meaning you can also stream Pakistan vs New Zealand online via Sky Go. You'll be in for a late one, though, with this match starting at 10pm NZDT.

Alternatively, you can sign up to Sky Sport Now for a more flexible contract, costing $49.99 per month or $499.99 for a whole year.

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament in the UK, including Pakistan vs New Zealand from 9am UK on Wednesday.

Sky TV base packages start from £15 per month. You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £22. Or, for new customers, pay from £35 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand in Australia

The 2025 Champions Trophy has found a home on Amazon in Australia. All matches are scheduled to start at 8pm AEDT on the service, including Pakistan vs New Zealand.

If you already have an Amazon Prime account, you'll be able to watch matches on Prime Video as part of that subscription. If not, it will cost you $9.99 a month or a great value $79.99 for a full year. And that's after you've taken advantage of a 30-day free trial of Prime.

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand in India

You can watch Pakistan vs New Zealand on the Star Sports Network in India, where it will be shown in a choice of different languages.

To live stream this and every match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 online, the destination is Disney+ Hotstar. Prices start from ₹299 for three months or a great value ₹899 for a whole year. You can pay more to upgrade to the platform's Premium plan to watch on more devices and get 4K, or pay as little as ₹199 if you only intend to watch on mobile.

How to watch ICC Champions Trophy from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch live cricket, you might run into some problems as your normal stream will almost certainly be geo-blocked. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to cricket, your favorite sports and other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

When does Pakistan vs New Zealand begin?

The opening match of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy between Pakistan vs New Zealand takes place on Wednesday, February 19.

It's scheduled to start at 2pm local time in Pakistan, which is 4am ET / 1am PT / 9am UK / 2.30 pm IST / 8pm AEDT / 10pm NZDT.

All you need to know about Pakistan vs New Zealand

What is the Pakistan vs New Zealand venue? The National Stadium in Karachi will play host to this 2025 ICC Champions Trophy match. The 30,000 capacity ground is celebrating 70 years as an international cricket venue. The last match to be played here ahead of the tournament saw a staggering 700 runs scored across the two 50-over innings. After South Africa had made 352, captain Mohammad Rizwan (122*) and Salman Agha (134) shared a record breaking 260-run partnership to see Pakistan home.

What is the head-to-head record between Pakistan vs New Zealand? Head-to-head in ODIs only Played: 118

PAK won: 61

NZ won: 53

No result: 3

Tied: 1

What are the Pakistan vs New Zealand Champions Trophy squads? Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Group A fixtures

Wednesday, February 19

Pakistan v New Zealand — Karachi

Thursday, February 20

Bangladesh v India — Dubai

Sunday, February 23

Pakistan v India — Dubai

Monday, February 24

Bangladesh v New Zealand — Rawalpindi

Thursday, February 27

Pakistan v Bangladesh — Rawalpindi

Sunday, March 2

New Zealand v India — Dubai

