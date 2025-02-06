Acclaimed Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino’s latest movie Parthenope is now playing. But where, is a key question many movie fans may be asking. We’re here to help with that, giving you all the information you need on how to watch Parthenope right now.

Sorrentino is best known for his Oscar-winning movie The Great Beauty, the Michael Caine-led movie Youth, creating the TV series The New Pope and his 2021 movie The Hand of God.

Whether you are a fan of Sorrentino’s work or are looking to give it a try for the first time with Parthenope, here’s what you need to know about when, where and how to watch it.

How to watch Parthenope in movie theaters

Parthenope is now playing exclusively in movie theaters, but only in select movie theaters in Los Angeles and New York City. A24 is going to expand the movie into more US markets on February 14 and subsequent weeks. UK movie fans interested in seeing the movie will have to wait a bit longer, as Parthenope won’t open up in cinemas there until May 2.

To find out exactly when and where Parthenope is playing near you, check out Fandango . The site (or app) shows you all of the locations in your area where the movie is playing, as well as available showtimes. You can also purchase your ticket directly from the site.

If you’re a frequent moviegoer with a favorite theater, you may want to look into movie theater subscriptions and memberships. These programs, offered by a number of US and UK movie theater chains, allow moviegoers to get free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other perks.

Is Parthenope streaming?

No, you cannot stream Parthenope right now, as the movie is only playing in movie theaters.

There is no details yet on Parthenope’s home-viewing plans, though we’d have to guess that it will first be available to buy or rent via digital on-demand platforms before becoming a part of a major streaming platform’s lineup (in the US that streamer should be Max, as that’s where recent A24 movies have made their streaming debuts).

We’ll update this page as Parthenope’s streaming and on-demand plans are revealed.

What else to know about Parthenope

Written and directed by Sorrentino, here is the official synopsis for Parthenope:

“Parthenope, born in the sea of Naples in 1950, searches for happiness over the long summers of her youth, falling in love with her home city and its many memorable characters.”

The role of Parthenope is played by newcomer Celeste Della Porta, while other members of the cast include Stefania Sandrelli, Silvio Orlando, Luisa Ranieri, Isabella Ferrari, Silvia Degrandi, Lorenzo Gleijeses, Daniele Rienzo, Dario Aita, Marlon Joubert, Alfonso Santagata, Biagio Izzo, Peppe Lanzetta and Gary Oldman.

(FYI, the movie is primarily in Italian).

WTW will have its Parthenope review available on February 7, but you can see what other critics are saying about the movie on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch the Parthenope trailer directly below to get a sneak peek: