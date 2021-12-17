How to watch Paul vs Woodley 2 fight

Paul vs Woodley 2 is a special star-studded cruiserweight boxing match, so sports fans will want to learn the best ways to watch this bout, be it a live stream online or on their TV. Jake “The Problem Child” Paul has proven a lot about his boxing skills in four short fights, now he hopes to get the knockout that eluded him in his first fight against Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley.

The Paul vs Woodley 2 fight night event is being held at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., with the Pay-Per-View event beginning at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 18. The Paul vs Woodley 2 main event starts at approximately 11 p.m. ET.

Read on to find out how you can watch Paul vs Woodley 2 from anywhere, as well as a preview of the main event championship fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.

How to watch Paul vs Woodley 2 in the U.S.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 is a PPV boxing event, so U.S. sports fans who want to watch will need to order it through Showtime Pay-Per-View. It's not included in the Showtime subscription and you don't have to be a subscriber to sign up for the fight. You can order the fight directly from Showtime for $59.99 and watch on Showtime's website, TV app, streaming devices, smartphones or tablets.

Another way to buy the Paul vs Woodley 2 PPV is via Sling TV. Fans can order the fight for the same price (for $59.99) as on Showtime and you don’t need to be a Sling TV subscriber. If you do choose to subscribe to a Sling TV package, Sling Blue features FS1, which regularly broadcasts boxing events from PBC. For more information, visit Sling TV’s special Paul vs. Woodley 2 website.

The Paul vs Woodley 2 PPV event is also available through cable and satellite providers including Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum and others.

How to watch Paul vs Woodley 2 in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Paul vs Woodley 2 bout is available online with FITE TV a specialist sports streaming platform. Coverage begins at 2 a.m. local time and the Main Event should start at approximately 4 a.m. local time. However, you can also watch the replays the next day if you'd like.

FITE is offering the Paul vs Woodley 2 boxing event at much a lower price point than many other PPV events. The live stream on FITE TV is only £18 ($24).

How to watch Paul vs Woodley 2 from anywhere in the world

FITE has the Paul vs Woodley 2 event available in many other countries around the world, including Canada, South Africa, Australia and more. Prices vary by region, so check the FITE Paul vs. Woodley 2 site for your local pricing.

Another good option for watching the fight if you happen to find yourself away from home and not able to access your normal service is by using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN as a reliable VPN service for securing your data and accessing shows and events all around the world. Even better, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day no-quibble, money-back guarantee if you're not happy with the service.

Paul vs Woodley 2 — Main Event Preview

Jake “The Problem Child” Paul (4-0) is a YouTube creator and social media celebrity turned professional boxer, but his record of impressive wins over increasingly tough opponents show he’s ready to be taken seriously. Paul has scored knockouts in three of his four fights, with Woodley being the lone exception. Paul was all set to fight pro boxer Tommy Fury this December, but an illness sidelined Fury. The show must go on, so now Jake has a rematch against the only fighter to take him the distance.

Paul performed well in his first fight against Woodley and most believe he did enough to earn the judges decision. But it was a split decision, with Woodley winning on one judges card 77-75. Paul certainly looked like he was getting all he could handle in the fourth round, taking clean shots to the head. Credit him for having the solid chin to shake it off and strike back with clean head shots of his own especially in round seven. After the fight, Woodley was pushing for a rematch and Paul said he would agree on one condition: Woodley would need to get a tattoo reading “I love Jake Paul” done first.

Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley (0-1) is a former UFC World Champion with a 19-7-1 record, and he now also has a tattoo on his middle finger professing his love for Jake Paul. This silly stuff is a far cry from the serious business of Woodley’s MMA career. He was the UFC Welterweight champ from July 2016 to March 2019, when he lost the belt to current champion Kamaru Usman. Woodley has an amazing fight resume, but he lost his last four fights.

After that career, fans might wonder why Woodley would turn to boxing against a social media star. The answer to all of your questions is money. His lifetime earnings in MMA fights is reportedly a combined $4.8 million, but CBS Sports reported that Woodley earned at least $2 million for his first fight against Jake Paul. This rematch could put his boxing earnings in two fights up near his pay for 27 MMA bouts. That’s something worth fighting for.

Jake Paul is only a small favorite to win this eight round cruiserweight fight at -260 odds.

Paul vs Woodley 2 : Schedule and Fight Card

The PPV broadcast will begin at 9 p.m. ET. The full event fight card, subject to change as always, is as follows:

Main Card — Pay Per View

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Amanda Serrano vs Miriam Gutierrez

Deron Williams vs Frank Gore

Liam Paro vs Yomar Alamo