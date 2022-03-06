L-R: Johnny Dogs (Packy Lee), Lizzie Shelby (Natasha O'Keeffe), Tommy Shelby (Cillian Shelby), and Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson) in the new episode of 'Peaky Blinders'.

Want to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 online? Here's how you can keep up with Tommy Shelby's adventures.

Peaky Blinders is back! After a long wait, Tommy jetted off to North America to seek new opportunities at the tail end of Prohibition, and we were treated to an emotional tribute to Aunt Polly (played by the late Helen McCrory).

In an explosive teaser for the next episode, it looks like Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy) will be crossing paths with Tommy Shelby once again as he gets wrapped up in a power game that will see him finding involved in trouble "big enough to kill" him.

Here's how to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 online so you can catch all the action when the show continues...

How to watch 'Peaky Blinders' season 6 episode 2 online in the UK

The final season of Peaky Blinders premiered on BBC1 on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 9 pm. The next episode airs at the same time in the same place on Sunday, March 6.

You can also catch the final season on BBC iPlayer, where you can stream every previous series, too.

How to watch 'Peaky Blinders' season 6 episode 2 online anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch the latest episode of Peaky Blinders online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

How to watch 'Peaky Blinders' season 6 episode 2 online in the US

US-based Peaky Blinders fans will have to wait for the season to air in the UK before they can watch the Shelby family's saga come to an end (before the film comes along, at least).

Although the series will be making its way to Netflix, Peaky Blinders won't arrive until after the show finishes airing in the UK.