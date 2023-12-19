How to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians: stream the fantasy show online

The latest big-budget family fantasy show is here in the form of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which debuts on Wednesday, December 20.

Quick links Streaming: Disney Plus

Episodes: 8

Debut: Wednesday, December 20

Percy Jackson is about a child who discovers that he's actually the descendant of an ancient Greek god. He's introduced to an entire hidden world that still lives by these ancient deities, and goes to Camp Half Blood to learn more about the world and his powers.

This is the latest adaptation of the popular and similarly-titled Rick Riordan series of young adult fantasy books, after 2010's popular Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.

So here's how to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians, ready for when it debuts.

How to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians

In order to watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians, you'll need to be signed up to the streaming service Disney Plus, because the show was created to be an original for Disney's streaming service. There, you'll be able to catch every episode as it airs.

In the US, Disney Plus costs $7.99 monthly for its standard plan or $13.99 monthly for its ad-free option, though some people choose to sign up via the Disney Bundle which combines ad-enabled Disney with Hulu for $9.99 each month (and throw in ESPN Plus for just $3 more).

In the UK, Disney Plus costs £4.99 per month for its ad-enabled plan, £7.99 for its standard one and £10.99 for the premium tier which gets you higher-res streaming for certain movies,

Almost all the tiers also have annual plans that equal 10x the monthly price.

How to read Percy Jackson & the Olympians

If you're the type who prefers to read a novel before you watch its adaptation, you'll be glad to know that Rick Rioardan's series Percy Jackson & the Olympians is pretty easy to find online.

There are loads of books in the series, especially when you consider all the tie-in novels and books, but it all starts with The Lightning Thief. That's where you'll need to start, and it's likely that the TV show will be adapting one book per season too.

You can buy the novels individually, though there are loads of box sets available online too.