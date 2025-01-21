How to watch Prime Target: episode release schedule, streaming options and free trials

A new thriller show landing this week swaps out spies and cops for mathematicians; Prime Target debuts on Wednesday, January 22 to depict murder and cover-ups in the hallowed halls of Cambridge University.

Prime Target centers on Edward, a mathematics postgrad who stumbles upon secret knowledge pertaining to prime numbers, which has the potential to cause havoc on computers. He finds himself at the center of a conspiracy to cover up his findings but makes an ally in Taylah, an NSA student tasked with monitoring mathematicians.

Together they need to keep Edward and his information safe, and then bring the fight back to whoever it is who's targeting him, all while getting to the bottom of this lost formula.

So here's how to watch Prime Target online when it releases.



How to watch Prime Target

If you'd like to watch Prime Target, you'll be able to do so by signing yourself up for Apple TV Plus, the streaming service made by Apple. Prime Target is an original production for this platform, so it won't be able to watch anywhere else.

The price of Apple TV Plus is $9.99 / £8.99 per month and it's available in many countries around the world. There are also some ways that you may be able to watch for free, as we'll get into later.

Make sure you don't sign up for Apple TV Plus MLS as this slightly-more-expensive plan doesn't let you watch most movies and shows. It's only for Major League Soccer streaming and footie-related coverage.



Prime Target premieres on Wednesday, January 22 with two episodes, and one more will join them each week until all eight are out. Here's that full release schedule:

Episode 1: Wednesday, January 22

Episode 2: Wednesday, January 22

Episode 3: Wednesday, January 29

Episode 4: Wednesday, February 5

Episode 5: Wednesday, January 12

Episode 6: Wednesday, January 19

Episode 7: Wednesday, February 26

Episode 8 Wednesday, March 5

How to watch Prime Target for free

If you're tempted by Prime Target but don't know whether you'd like to sign up for Apple TV Plus just for one show, then there may be a way to check out the series (and others like it) without paying.

Apple TV Plus is good at offering out free trials; not just an initial 7 days like some other streaming service (though that is the reliable one) but with some extra options.

These are usually perks to subscribers to other services or platforms, offering you a longer free trial to Apple TV Plus which range from a month to twelve months. For example some mobile plans, broadbrand packages or even gym memberships offer you free Apple TV Plus.

So check out our list of Apple TV Plus free trials to see if there's a way for you to stream for free, or our guide to Apple TV Plus deals for other money-saving options.