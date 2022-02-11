The Super Bowl is this Sunday, Feb. 13, but for many the bigger draw may be the annual Puppy Bowl (Puppy Bowl XVIII to be exact) taking place a few hours ahead of that. Adorable dogs playing with each other on a faux football field, what’s not to love? The only real question is how you can watch Puppy Bowl 2022 online from anywhere on Sunday? We have you covered.

Puppy Bowl 2022 is going to feature more than 100 dogs coming from 67 shelters and rescues across 33 states as part of both Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Many of these dogs will be available for adoption (though some have already found their forever homes), with info on the participating shelters and rescue centers being made available during the program. We’ve also got some human stars participating in this year’s Puppy Bowl, as Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart will be on-hand to serve as the hosts/coaches and Dan Schachner as the referee.

In addition to the actual Puppy Bowl 2022 "game," there will be some additional Puppy Bowl content ahead of the main event. On Saturday, Feb. 12, Animal Planet will be sharing the Puppy Bowl scrimmage on its TikTok live at 2 p.m. ET, while Discovery Plus will have the specials Puppy Bowl: Where Are They Now? spotlighting previous Puppy Bowl players and Puppy Bowl Presents: Puppy Mania, as one of this year’s competitors earns the Puppy Mania trophy. Then on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. ET there will be a Puppy Bowl pregame show to get your ready for Puppy Bowl XVIII.

Whether you’re looking to find your next furry friend or just want to enjoy the sight of dogs playing around, here is how you can watch Puppy Bowl 2022 this weekend.

How to watch Puppy Bowl 2022 online

To stream Puppy Bowl 2022, viewers will need to be signed up for Discovery Plus. This should make the game also available to viewers outside of Canada and the U.S., as in addition to North American the streaming service is available in the U.K., Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Turkey and the Philippines.

The streaming service can be played on Apple TV and other Apple devices; Android TV and Android devices; Roku; Amazon Fire TV streaming devices and smart TVs; Google Chromecast; Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and newer); LG Smart TV (2018 and newer); Vizio; and the Xbox One and Series S/X gaming consoles.

Discovery Plus offers both an ad-free and an ad-supported plan, either of which new subscribers can try out with a seven-day free trial.

How to watch Puppy Bowl 2022 online from anywhere

If you’re not in a location where Animal Planet is available to you, then one solution to watch the broadcast will be to use a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. ExpressVPN is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. And it's a great way to keep up with the boxing action from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Puppy Bowl 2022 on TV

North American viewers (both the U.S. and Canada) will be able to catch all of Sunday’s Puppy Bowl action (including the pregame show) through their traditional TV services on Animal Planet.