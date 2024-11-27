Daniel Craig is making a hard right turn from his most famous role, James Bond, but is receiving some of the best marks of his career for the 2024 new movie from Luca Guadagnino, Queer. Queer is now playing, but not necessarily everywhere, so we’re to help you figure out when, where and how you watch Queer right here.

The movie is based on a novel by William S. Burroughs about an American ex-pat who forms a meaningful connection with a young student. Following the movie’s screenings at numerous 2024 fall film festivals, it has received a good bit of buzz, particularly for Craig, who could be in contention for his first Oscar nomination with the movie.

If any of that has you intrigued to check out Queer, here’s what you need to know about just how to do that

How to watch Queer in movie theaters

Queer is now playing only in Los Angeles and New York movie theaters. It is set to expand to additional US cities and regions on December 6 and subsequent weeks. As for those in the UK, Queer premieres in cinemas on December 13.

To see when and where Queer is playing near you, you can check out Fandango, which shows you all of the movie theaters in your area where the movie is playing and available showtimes. You can also purchase your movie ticket for your preferred screening directly through the website.

If you’re a regular at a particular movie theater, you may want to look into signing up for a movie theater subscription and membership program . In addition to allowing you to see what movies are playing at your favorite movie theater, these programs also offer free, discounted and monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as other moviegoing perks like deals on concessions. Numerous US and UK movie theater chains offer subscription/membership programs.

Is Queer streaming?

At this time, Queer is not available to stream or watch online in any way; it is only playing in movie theaters.

We don’t have any info on Queer’s home-viewing plans at this time, but based on a few things we can make some educated guesses. Primarily, as an A24 movie, Queer is most likely to make its eventual streaming debut on Max for US consumers. If you’re curious about a potential timeline, our best example is the recent A24 movie MaXXXine, which premiered in movie theaters in July 2024 and made its premiere on Max on October 18, so about three months. However, all movies are different, so we’ll keep an eye on Queer’s streaming plans.

Prior to streaming, Queer is almost assuredly going to be made available to rent or buy via digital on-demand first, so we’ll also keep you posted on those plans.

What else to know about Queer

Here is the official synopsis for Queer, written by Justin Kuritzkes:

“1950. William Lee, an American expat in Mexico City, spends his days almost entirely alone, except for a few contacts with other members of the small American community. His encounter with Eugene Allerton, an expat former soldier, new to the city, shows him, for the first time, that it might be finally possible to establish an intimate connection with somebody.”

In addition to Daniel Craig, the movie stars Drew Starkey, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga and Omar Apollo.

This is Guadagnino’s second movie released in 2024, following Challengers. He is two for two on having his movies be “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, with Queer earning a respectable 78% rating from critics.

In case you’re curious, the movie is rated R (no one under 17 without supervision) in the US and has a runtime of two hours and 15 minutes.

Here is the trailer for the movie to get a preview: