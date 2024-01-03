How to watch Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale online: stream the new fantasy drama

A witch hunt is beginning in Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale, because this modern-day fantasy drama show takes the age-old concept of a literal hunt for magic-weaving women and transports it to the 21st century.

Sanctuary takes place in a world in which witches are real and integrated into society. However when a popular athlete in the town of Sanctuary gets killed under suspicious circumstances, the witch who leads the town and her daughter come under fire from the mother of the boy.

Despite what that description suggests, this show is set in the UK.

This is one of the biggest new shows of the first bit of 2024, as it debuts on Thursday, January 4, so here's how to watch Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale.

How to watch Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale in the US

You've got two options for watching Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale: Sundance Now or AMC Plus. The first two episodes debut on Thursday, January 4, and subsequent ones will roll out from then.

AMC Plus is AMC's own streaming service, which you can subscribe to via its app or a Prime Video channel. It costs $8.99 per month or $83.88 per year and has lots of other AMC shows and productions too.

Sundance Now is a platform for shows and movies made by the Sundance Institute, and it has a standalone app or a Prime Video channel (which you may want to use as the app is apparently quite buggy, with a low Play Store rating). It costs $6.99 per month or $59.99 per year, so it's a more affordable option if you only care about Sanctuary.

Both streaming services have a 7-day free trial, if you want to get a taste for Sanctuary to see whether it's for you.

How to watch Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale in the UK

We're sorry to say that Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale won't be available to watch on TV or online in the UK; in fact, it's only releasing in the US.

We could see the show release on a local streaming service at some point in the future, as some AMC shows like The Walking Dead have appeared on Disney Plus, Prime Video or other streamers, but it's impossible to say for sure. Some of AMC's shows never release outside the country.

How to watch Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

