Sonic the Hedgehog had a pretty successful debut on the big screen back in 2020 (even after his initial design controversy) and is back for another go around with Sonic the Hedgehog 2. This time Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) is being joined by two of his most famous fellow characters from the classic video games, Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) and Knuckles (Idris Elba). Jim Carrey, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter are also returning for the sequel.

What to Watch’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 review describes the movie as “colorful, action-packed and more than light-hearted enough to keep everybody amused.”

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

How to watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in movie theaters

The Sonic sequel was released in the UK and many international territories on April 1, while the movie is getting its official US release on Friday, April 8. Either way, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is playing exclusively in movie theaters before it races off to at-home viewing.

US fans itching to see the latest Sonic adventure can do so a few days early, as there are a number of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 screenings set to take place across the country on April 6 and April 7. You can see where these early screenings are happening nearest you on the Sonic movie website (opens in new tab).

Beyond that, once April 8 rolls around all movie lovers can find where Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is playing near them by checking their local movie theaters’ websites or an option like Fandango (opens in new tab).

FYI, if you love going to the movie but sometimes wish there were options to make it more affordable, definitely look into movie theater subscription and membership deals. These services offer discounts, monthly ticket packages and additional movie-going perks at both US and UK theater chains.

Is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 streaming?

No, the new Sonic movie is not available for streaming or at home digital viewing at this time. The movie’s exclusive run in theaters will likely last about 45 days, as has become an unofficial standard for many movies.

However, once that exclusive run ends, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, as a Paramount movie, could very well find its way to the Paramount Plus streaming service like other recent movies from the studio, including Scream and Jackass Forever. We’ll also update info on other digital viewing options as they become available.

You can watch 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog movie online right now, as it is available to rent on Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Apple TV, YouTube and more.

What you need to know about Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The first Sonic movie found him settling in Green Hills after with his new friend Tom (James Marsden) after sending Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) to another dimension. However, the mustachioed evil doer makes his way back with a new partner, Knuckles. Sonic will now have to team up with Tails to prevent Robotnik from getting his hands on a powerful emerald that could destroy civilization.

Check out the trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 directly below.