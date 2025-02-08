How to watch Super Bowl LIX online or on TV: start time, half-time show time and FREE streaming options

it's time for one of the biggest American sporting events of the year: Super Bowl LIX takes place on Sunday, February 9 and we'll make sure you know everything you could possibly need to see it.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will go head-to-head at the New Orleans Superdome, ready to see if the former can maintain its winning streak after last year's Super Bowl.

But the excitement doesn't just cover the football with the Jon Baptiste anthem, Kendrick Lamar half-time show and various Super Bowl ads and trailers equal draws for watchers.

To make sure you can watch the Super Bowl, this article will let you know how you can stream the game or watch it on TV, with most options being totally free. I'll also include the match start time and the expected half-time show timings (although it depends on the match timings, so get to your screen early if that's all you're here for).

So here's how to watch the Super Bowl LIX.

How to watch Super Bowl LIX in the US

In the US, the Super Bowl LIX starts at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT, with early coverage beginning ahead of time. The halftime show is expected to begin about an hour and a half later at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT but get to your screen early just in case.

On TV, you can watch the show on the Fox channel, or for Spanish-language commentary on Telemundo. Fox Departes will also have Spanish coverage but that's a cable channel, not broadcast.

You can stream the entire event for free on Fox's streaming service Tubi which is, as users will know, free to use. You do have to sign up to use it though.

How to watch Super Bowl LIX in the UK

The free-to-air rights to broadcast the Super Bowl LIX belong to ITV, so you can watch its showing on TV or online. The match begins at 11:30pm and the half-time show is expected to take place around 1am on Monday, February 10.

On TV, you can tune into ITV1 to watch the Super Bowl, and if you're online you can use ITVX. This is because you can use ITVX to watch live TV. These options are both free.

Sky is also expected to show the Super Bowl but this is a paid option, so it's only worth using if you're already subscribed to one of the Sky TV plans.

How to watch Super Bowl LIX in Australia

You've got a few ways to watch the Super Bowl LIX in Australia, and it takes place at a reasonable time: the match is scheduled to begin at 10.30 am ACT on Monday, February 11. The half-time show is expected to take place about midday but it depends on the timings of the first two quarters of the match.

If you want to watch it on TV, you can tune into Channel 7, as it's hosting the TV broadcast of the game, and to see it live online you can pop over to 7plus which is its streaming home. Both of these are free.

A few paid subscriptions will also have their own streams of the Super Bowl including Kayo Sports and ESPN (via Foxtel) but it's only worth using these if you already pay for them since Channel 7's two options are free.

How to watch Super Bowl LIX everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Super Bowl, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, game or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!