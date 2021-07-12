It’s feeling like a more normal summer this year — people can safely get together, summer blockbusters are back with the likes of Black Widow and F9 and the midsummer classic, better known as the MLB All-Star Game, returns.

After a hiatus during 2020 because of baseball’s pandemic-shortened season, the 2021 MLB All-Star Game will be played at Coors Field in Denver on Tuesday, July 13. As always, the teams will feature this season’s best players from the American League taking on the best players from the National League. This year that includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani for the AL, while the NL will feature Fernando Tatis Jr., Max Scherzer and Nolan Arenado.

Of course the All-Star game isn’t the only marquee event of the week, as the always popular Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 12.

In addition, some viewers will be able to watch the MLB All-Star Game in 4K for the first time.

So, here’s the lowdown on how to watch the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

How to watch the 2021 Home Run Derby

They say fans dig the long ball, which is why the Home Run Derby has always been one of the favorite events of All-Star festivities, because it’s nothing but the best home run hitters in the game swinging for the fences.

This year, there will be eight Home Run Derby competitors facing off in a tournament style format with seedings based on the number of homers the players have hit so far this season. Leading the way is Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, who while playing as both a pitcher and a DH has a league-leading 33 home runs this year. Here’s the full bracket breakdown:

No. 1 Shohei Ohtani vs. No. 8 Juan Soto

No. 2 Joey Gallo vs. No. 7 Trevor Story

No. 3 Matt Olson vs. No. 6 Trey Mancini

No. 4 Salvador Pereze vs. No. 5 Pete Alonso

As it has for many years now, ESPN will broadcast the Home Run Derby live starting at 8 p.m. ET. In addition to the normal broadcast, ESPN 2 will have a “Statcast Edition” of the Home Run Derby, an alternate viewing experience that will feature in-depth statistics like exit velocity, launch angle and distance of every ball. ESPN Deportes will provide a Spanish-language version of the Home Run Derby.

For cord-cutters, the ESPN broadcasts can be watched through any MVPD service that carries the sports network, like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV.

ESPN’s own streaming service, ESPN Plus, will not be carrying any coverage of the Home Run Derby.

How to watch the 2021 MLB All-Star Game

ESPN has the Home Run Derby covered (as well as some other events like a celebrity softball game), but the main event is on the MLB’s primary broadcast partner, Fox. Fox has been the sole broadcaster of the All-Star game since 2001.

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game will air on local FOX stations across the country starting at 8 p.m. ET on July 13, with pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET on the network. Fox’s baseball announcing duo of Joe Buck and John Smoltz will call the game.

In addition, Fox Deportes will offer a Spanish-language broadcast of the All-Star game starting at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage will also be available via the Fox Sports app.

Fox is accessible to anyone with a basic cable package or who utilizes a TV antenna to grab local stations. Also, Fox is available on all major MVPD services for cord cutters.

How to watch the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in 4K

TV productions have been working in 4K for a while now, but the ability for viewers to actually watch the hi-res content has been a bit harder. Fox, as it has for many games in recent years, will broadcast the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in 4K, but services like YouTube are offering live 4K broadcasts for the first time for the game.

YouTube has announced that its recently launched $19-per-month 4K resolution add-on will offer its first live 4K broadcast with the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. Other services that are expected to offer the All-Star game in 4K include FuboTV, Comcast and the Fox Sports app.

How to watch the 2021 MLB All-Star Game from anywhere

Baseball may be America's past time, but it has fans sprinkled all throughout the world. For those outside the of Fox's broadcast coverage, a VPN is a great way to tune in for the game.

A VPN (virtual private network) routes the network traffic to and from your computer through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing for users to watch content on an encrypted feed.