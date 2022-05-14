It’s time for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), which airs live on Sunday, May 15, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC and Peacock.

The BBMAs distinguishes itself from other awards shows, like the Grammys, by recognizing artists based on factors like album sales, digital downloads, radio plays, touring numbers and social engagement. So there isn’t necessarily a committee subjectively deciding the winner of each category. That means fans can help their favorites win by playing their songs a few more times, going to a few more concerts and putting those Twitter fingers to use.

With fresh performances from some of today’s most popular musicians, including Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic and Megan Thee Stallion, this year’s ceremony is stacking up to be a must-watch event.

Here is everything you need to know on how to watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

When are the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?

Sunday, May 15, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC and Peacock.

How to watch 2022 Billboard Music Awards

In the US: The Billboard Music Awards airs live on NBC. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, NBC is currently offered on live streaming platforms such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Don’t have access to NBC? No worries. The exciting night in music is also debuting live on Peacock. If you want to see the likes of Becky G and the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform on the streaming service, you’ll need to have a premium subscription. Currently, Peacock offers an ad-supported version for $4.99 per month and an ad-free version for $9.99 per month.

In the UK: For would-be viewers in the UK, the awards show should be available to watch via Sky TV and NOW TV, as both services offer subscribers access to Peacock content.

Who’s hosting the 2022 Billboard Music Awards?

This year’s host of the Billboard Music Awards is none other than Sean Combs, aka Puff Daddy, aka Puffy, aka Love aka Diddy. With a music career that spans almost 30 years (which was just enough time for him to collect more than a few nicknames), Combs is certainly qualified to host the big night as well as serve as an executive producer for the show.

Live From E!: Billboard Music Awards red carpet

Beginning at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT, Naz Perez and Rocsi Diaz will host the Billboard Music Awards red carpet show, Live From E!: Billboard Music Awards. They’ll be talking about this year’s list of nominees and performers and hope to catch up with them as they walk down the red carpet.

For those that prefer to have more of a social media experience when taking in the official Billboard Music Awards pre-show, the E! network again has you covered. Live From E! Stream: Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Erin Lim Rhodes and Justin Sylvester, will begin streaming at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on BBMAs official Twitter account , Facebook and Youtube , as well as E! News' Twitter , Facebook and YouTube handles and eonline.com .

Rhodes and Sylvester will also be covering stars’ arrivals, conducting a few interviews and breaking down what’s to come during the live ceremony.

Lastly, if you head over to E! News' TikTok Account beginning at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, you’ll have the chance to see a different angle of the red carpet and catch a first look at celebrity arrivals and behind-the-scenes action.

Mary J. Blige to receive Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is finally getting her flowers from the ceremony. Having won 10 Billboard Music Awards in her career, Mary J. Blige has managed to be a force in music for nearly three decades. With hits like "Be Without You," "Just Fine," "No More Drama" and "Be Happy," just to name a few, Blige has undoubtedly earned her recognition as a pillar in the industry.

Speaking on her upcoming honor in a statement given to Billboard , she states:

"My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival. Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by."

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) A photo posted by on

Be sure to watch this legend not only receive her award but also hit the stage with a performance. This will mark another high-profile appearance from the singer this year, as she also joined Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and others on stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

2022 Billboard Music Award performers

There are a number of stars set to hit the stage during this year’s ceremony, including rapper Travis Scott. It appears the performance is happening in part due to Diddy’s insistence. Hear for yourself what he had to say on the matter.

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy) A photo posted by on

Here are other scheduled performers at this year’s Billboard Music Awards:

Ed Sheeran

Becky G

Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Silk Sonic

Burna Boy

Florence + The Machine

Latto

Maxwell

Megan Thee Stallion

Rauw Alejandro

Mary J. Blige

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Morgan Wallen

2022 Billboard Music Award nominations

Leading all Billboard Music Award nominees with 17 nominations is The Weeknd. Below, we highlighted some of the major nominations for the upcoming ceremony. To check out the full list of this year’s finalists in the 62 categories, head over to the official website for the show .

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

GIVĒON

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist