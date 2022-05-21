How to watch the 2022 French Open tennis tournament

It’s time to return to the red clay of Roland-Garros, as the 2022 French Open is taking place from May 22-June 5. The French Open is the second Grand Slam event in professional tennis’ calendar, following the Australian Open. As such it is going to feature some of the best players in the world competing for the title.

There are 128 tennis players competing in both the men’s and women’s singles bracket; there are also draws for men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles taking place throughout the tournament.

In the men’s single bracket, Novak Djokovic has claimed the top seed as he attempts to tie Rafael Nadal’s all-time record for grand slam titles at 21. However, Nadal himself, who is legendary at the French Open, is in the field to try and prevent that and perhaps build on his record. There are also a number of other exciting players looking for the title, including 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz Garfia.

On the women’s side, Iga Świątek is the top seed in the bracket. To win she will need to outlast Simona Halep, Paula Badosa, Danielle Collins, Emma Raucanu and Naomi Osaka, among others. Unfortunately, Serena Williams is not going to play in the French Open, though there is still hope she will appear at Wimbledon later this year.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 French Open.

The 2022 French Open takes place from May 22-June 5.

Qualifying rounds began on May 16, but the official first round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday, May 22.

The women’s singles finals are set to take place on Saturday, June 4, at 9 am ET/2 pm UK.

The men’s singles finals are set for Sunday, June 5, at 9 am ET/2 pm UK.

How to watch 2022 French Open on TV in US

The 2022 French Open is going to play on NBC, the Tennis Channel and Bally Sports for US viewers.

NBC is one of the four main networks in the US and is therefore available to anyone with either a traditional pay-TV cable subscription or a TV antenna that can receive local TV station signals. The network is also available on live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

The Tennis Channel is a cable channel that is available as part of certain pay-TV subscription packages, as well as live TV streaming services, including FuboTV and Sling TV. Bally Sports, meanwhile, is a regional sports network only available in certain areas of the country.

How to watch 2022 French Open on TV in the UK

UK tennis fans can tune into the 2022 French Open through Eurosport, which is available with Sky TV, BT and Virgin.

How to watch 2022 French Open online

If you’ve cut the cord or just find yourself needing to watch French Open action online, there are ways to keep up with all the action.

In the US, Peacock is streaming all of NBC’s coverage of the French Open as well as having its own exclusive live coverage on select days. Anyone wanting to stream the French Open needs to be a Peacock Premium subscriber. Check out NBC’s coverage breakdown right here .

Watching the French Open online in the UK requires a Discovery Plus Entertainment & Sports Pass, which is available for £6.99 a month or £59.99 annually.