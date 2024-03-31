How to watch the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on TV and online

It's one of music's most fun nights and you don't want to miss out, so here's everything to know about how to watch the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Now in its eleventh year, iHeartRadio's award ceremony celebrates the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout the past year, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2024.

The star-studded, fan-voted show is set to take over Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Monday, April 1, with live performances and appearances by the likes of Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Hudson, Stevie Wonder, Katy Perry, Jelly Roll and many more.

Here is everything you need to know on how to watch the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

How to watch the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air on Monday, April 1 on FOX from 8pm to 10pm Eastern. The show also will be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

To watch on cable, you can tune in using the main FOX channel, which many cable packages will include as it's a major news channel. If you don't have access to it, several live TV streaming services include it in their bundles: DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV all include it on various plans.

Who is nominated at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards?

The 11 annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature award presentations in numerous fan-voted categories, including Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, Best Collaboration and more. New additions for 2024 are categories including K-Pop Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year and Favorite Debut Album.

Artists receiving multiple nominations ahead of Monday night include Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Usher, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Shakira, Selena Gomez, 21 Savage, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Miley Cyrus, SZA Noah Kahan, Doja Cat, Jung Kook and Paramore, among others.

Multiple nominee Beyoncé will also be honored with the Innovator Award at the ceremony, while Cher will receive the Icon Award. Green Day and TLC will also receive the iHeartRadio Landmark Awards. See the full list of 2024 nominees at the iHeartRadio website.

Who is hosting the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards?

Ludacris will be pulling double duties both as the host as well as a performer during Monday night's festivities. “I’m looking forward to hosting the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards and sharing the stage with some of the best in music,” said the rapper in a press statement. “It will be an amazing night celebrating fan-favorite artists with special performances that fans won’t want to miss.”

Who is performing at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards?

Joining Ludacris on the performing docket this year are Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tate McRae and more, plus a special musical tribute to this year’s Icon Award recipient, Cher.

Who is presenting at the 2024 iHeart Music Awards?

As well as the nominees and the performing acts, the presenters' list is packed with mega-stars, including Stevie Wonder, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Hudson, Katy Perry, Jared Leto, Meghan Trainor, Avril Lavigne, Latto and Jojo Siwa, among others.