How to watch The Changeling: stream the new fairy tale mystery online

Something completely different is hitting TV this week, as The Changeling debuts on Friday, September 8, and the show promises something very different from other TV offerings currently streaming.

Quick links Streaming: Apple TV Plus

Debut: Friday, September 8

Episodes: 8

The Changeling follows LaKeith Stanfield's Apollo, a second-hand book seller whose wife disappears after they have a child. Apollo has to venture through a "fairy tale" version of New York in his quest to find her.

The show is based on a popular Victor LaValle book from 2017 which won several awards, and promises to be a weird and wonderful trip into a magical yet dangerous world.

If that piques your interest, here's how to watch The Changeling.

How to watch The Changeling

You'll need to be signed up to Apple TV Plus to watch The Changeling, with the show an original production of Apple's streaming service.

Apple TV Plus costs $/£6.99 per month, and just note that you don't want the Apple TV Plus MLS plan, as this is for soccer streaming and doesn't include TV shows.

The Changeling will premiere with three episodes on Friday, September 8, and new ones will drop weekly until all 8 are out. Here's what that full schedule looks like:

Episode 1 — Friday, September 8

Episode 2 — Friday, September 8

Episode 3 — Friday, September 8

Episode 4 — Friday, September 15

Episode 5 — Friday, September 22

Episode 6 — Friday, September 29

Episode 7 — Friday, October 6

Episode 8 — Friday, October 13

How to watch The Changeling everywhere else

