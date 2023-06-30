How to watch the Essence Festival 2023
Here's how you can stream the big event headlined by Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliot and Megan Thee Stallion.
It’s once again time for the always fun Essence Festival, and this year the big event helps celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop over the course of three days from June 30 to July 2.
What better way to celebrate hip-hop at a festival that has traditionally served to uplift Black women than have three Grammy-award-winning femcees take to the main stage to headline the occasion. We're talking about Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliot and Megan Thee Stallion. In addition to these three hitmakers, there's a good mix of legends and rising stars performing, helping to round out the weekend.
If you're not able to get to New Orleans for Essence Festival 2023, don't worry, we've got how you can stream the event from the comforts of your own home, just keep reading.
How to watch Essence Fest 2023 in the US
In the US, Essence Fest is streaming exclusively on Hulu starting Friday, June 30, and continuing through Sunday, July 2. Anyone with a subscription to the standalone Hulu service, Hulu with Live TV or the Disney Bundle can watch the event. It's worth noting that each night kicks off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT.
Essence Fest 2023 lineup
This year’s lineup is again spearheaded by Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliot and Megan Thee Stallion. However, before they each take to the main stage, there is a slew of other musical acts showcasing their talents. The full schedule is just below, which includes Bel-Air season 1 and Bel-Air season 2 star Coco Jones and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress Janelle Monáe.
Friday, June 30
8:34 pm ET/7:34 pm CT - Tobe Nwigwe
9:23 pm ET/8:23 pm CT – Ari Lennox
10:22 pm ET/9:22 pm CT – Juvenile
10:48 pm ET/9:48 pm CT – Jagged Edge
11:31 pm ET/10:31 pm CT – 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Curation by Doug E. Fresh
12: 27 am ET (July 1)/11:27 pm CT - Janelle Monáe
Saturday, July 1
1:12 am ET/12:12 am CT – Ms. Lauryn Hill
8:30 pm ET/7:30 pm CT – Coco Jones
9:28 pm ET/8:28 pm CT – West Coast All-Stars featuring Ice Cube
10: 57 pm ET/9:57 pm CT – Monica
11:33 pm ET/10:33 pm CT – The South Got Something to Say Curation by Jermaine Dupri
Sunday, July 2
1:31 am ET/12:31 am CT – Missy Elliott
8:30 pm ET/7:30 pm CT – Muni Long
9:28 pm ET/8:28 pm CT – In Real Life: 50 Years of Women of Hip-Hop Curation by Angie Martinez
10:46 pm ET/9:46 pm CT – Tems
12:05 am ET (July 3)/11:05 pm CT – Wizkid
1:05 am ET/12:05 am CT (July 3) – Megan Thee Stallion
