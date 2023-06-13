How to watch The Full Monty online: stream the new British TV reboot

A little blast of the 1990s is returning: The Full Monty, a comedy classic from 1997 about a troupe of male strippers in the UK mining town of Sheffield, is getting a TV sequel 26 years after it was released.

The Full Monty TV show returns us to the movie's main characters of Gaz, Dave, Gerald, Horse, Lomper and Guy, and catches us up with where they're at nearly three decades into the future.

As well as old characters returning with their original actors, new faces are showing up — and Sheffield has changed a lot over the years, as well.

If you enjoyed the original movie and want to carry on the characters' adventures, or just want to see a fun and feel-good new TV show, here's how to watch The Full Monty where you are.

How to watch The Full Monty in the US

If you're in the US, you can use Hulu to watch The Full Monty, and all its episodes will land on the service on Wednesday, June 14.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month, or $14.99 if you want to watch without ads, and it's also available via the Disney Bundle paired with Disney Plus for $9.99 monthly (or more if you want ad-free streaming on both platforms or ESPN Plus).

If you want to watch the original movie, it's not actually on Hulu, and you'll need to sign up for Max to watch it.

How to watch The Full Monty in the UK

The Full Monty will be on Disney Plus in the UK, alongside its movie namesake, and all episodes will land on the same day on Wednesday, June 14.

You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 per month, or £79.90 for a year which saves you two months' pay over the monthly plan.

How to watch The Full Monty in Australia

As in the UK, The Full Monty will be streaming on Disney Plus in Australia, and the movie is on the platform too.

Disney Plus costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year, which means you get two months for free over the monthly cost.